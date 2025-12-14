The New York Knicks have advanced to the NBA Cup final after a 132-120 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday in Las Vegas, led by a stunning 40-point performance from guard Jalen Brunson.

In 39 minutes on the court, Brunson also recorded eight assists, four rebounds, and one steal, shooting 16-of-27 from the field, including 2-of-5 from three-point range, and 6-of-9 from the free-throw line. He scored 25 of his points in the first half on 10-of-17 shooting. It was his fourth straight game scoring 30 or more points.

After tonight's performance, the 29-year-old became just the third player to score 40 or more points in an NBA Cup knockout round, joining Anthony Davis (41 points, 2023), and Julius Randle (41 points, 2023).

The game was intense from the opening whistle, with Orlando holding a 36-33 lead after the first quarter. Responding in the second quarter, New York scored 38 to the Magic's 28, swinging the momentum in their favor. The Knicks’ offense was efficient, shooting 60.7% overall, making 23 free throws, and blocking seven shots, while holding Orlando to 46% shooting, 17 free throws, and three blocks.

Karl-Anthony Towns also had a strong showing for New York, finishing with 29 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and one block while shooting 9-of-11 from the field, 2-of-4 from three-point range, and 9-of-10 at the free-throw line. OG Anunoby had 24 points and six rebounds, Mikal Bridges followed with 16 points and three rebounds, and Josh Hart supplied 12 points and six boards.

The Knicks made it five straight wins, matching a season-high run, and improved to 18-7 overall. They currently hold the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings, three games ahead of the Boston Celtics and 3.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, and Toronto Raptors, while behind the Detroit Pistons by two games.

The Magic fought valiantly despite the absence of Franz Wagner, out with a high ankle sprain. Jalen Suggs scored a team-high 26 points, with 25 in the first half, but exited in the fourth quarter with 7:35 remaining due to a left hip issue. Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane scored 25 and 18 points, respectively, but Orlando was unable to counter New York’s late third-quarter burst, which included an 8-0 run to turn a 92-92 tie into a 100-92 lead, followed by a 10-0 run for a 102-92 advantage.

Brunson put the cherry on top of his night with a step-back jumper at 2:47 remaining to reach 40 points, and Hart’s layup with 1:20 left made sure the Knicks held on for the win.

New York will now face the winner of Saturday’s semi-final between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup final on Tuesday in Las Vegas.