The Rangers were thrilled to get Filip Chytil back to practice, but just a day later, it looks like he's suffered yet another injury.

The New York Rangers have been cruising this season, as their 61 points have them sitting atop the Metropolitan Division currently. Making things even better for them, it seemed like they were set to get center Filip Chytil back from an injury soon after he returned to practice on Thursday, but just one day later, it looks like he may have sustained another serious injury.

Chytil picked up an upper-body injury back on November 2nd in a win over the Carolina Hurricanes, and he hasn't played since then. His return to practice was a good sign that he was close to returning, but at Friday's morning skate, Chytil went down with an unknown injury that appeared to be serious, and he ended up having to get helped off the ice by New York's training staff.

Via Jonny Lazarus:

“A very scary moment at the end of NYR morning skate. I didn't see how Chytil initially went down, but he was in pain on the ice for what felt like 5-7 minutes. Zac Jones and Jake Leschyshyn along with some members of the training staff had to help him get off the ice.”

Rangers will be hoping Filip Chytil's injury is nothing serious

Chytil made himself a big part of New York's plans this season after he racked up 22 goals and 23 assists last year, but he's only played in ten games so far, which has made things tough for the Rangers at the center position. And now, just when it seems like he's set to return, he picks up another injury that could end up keeping him out for some time.

The initial details on Chytil's injury are very vague, as those present don't really seem to know what happened that caused his injury, but the fact that it was almost certainly a non-contact injury isn't a great sign. The Rangers will be hoping for good news on Chytil, but it looks like he could be facing another lengthy absence after this new injury.