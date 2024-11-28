The New York Rangers are on a three-game losing streak entering play on Wednesday. The Rangers lost to the St. Louis Blues their last time out and are looking to turn things around. New York has played well against the Carolina Hurricanes. However, fans may want to keep an eye on the status of forward Kaapo Kakko.

Kakko left the bench and went down the tunnel after the Rangers scored, as reported by Newsday's Colin Stephenson. Thankfully, Kakko returned to the bench and eventually the ice. In fact, he was on the ice when the Rangers took a 3-2 lead on Wednesday night. Still, seeing Kakko skating or limping is a sight no New York fan wants to see.

Kakko is unfortunately no stranger to the injury bug. He was limited to 61 games just last season because of some injury trouble. Kaako scored 13 goals and 19 points in those games.

It was a disappointing follow-up to the former second-overall pick's best statistical season. The New York winger scored a career-high 18 goals and 40 points while playing a full 82 games in 2022-23. Many expected him to follow up on that in 2023-24, but he hit some roadblocks.

However, Kakko is reinstating some hope that he can contribute at the NHL level. He does only have three goals through his first 20 games. But he is on pace to score a career-high 49 points for the Rangers this year. It may not be considered a true breakout by any means. It could help establish him as a legitimate NHL player, though.

As mentioned, the Rangers are on a three-game losing streak. New York began the season 6-1-1 and looked the part of a Stanley Cup contender. Since then, however, they are 6-6-0 and have struggled to find their identity on the ice.

Kaapo Kakko could play an instrumental role in keeping the Rangers afloat. Especially if he can find his scoring touch. Let's hope he suffered nothing more than a stinger and can remain healthy throughout the 2024-25 campaign.