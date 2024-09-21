The New York Rangers are back on the ice for training camp, aiming to build the foundation for another deep playoff run. In the 2023-24 season, they reached the Eastern Conference Final before being eliminated by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

Star goaltender Igor Shesterkin played a pivotal role in their success, especially in their second-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes, where his stellar performance was crucial to advancing. And as it happens, Shesterkin is entering the final year of his current contract that carries an AAV of $5.6 million, perhaps the biggest bargain in the NHL considering what he's accomplished over the length of that deal.

Many pundits are projecting Igor Shesterkin to potentially become the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history with his next contract. However, if you think that looming deal is a distraction for him, think again.

“I have one more year, so I don't care about it,” Shesterkin said about his contract after practice Friday via Dan Rosen of NHL.com. Shesterkin also stated that right now, his intention is to “be focused on my game and on practice every day.”

Shesterkin also got realistic about the nature of the business, knowing full well that things don't always work out.

“I love the organization, I love the team, I love the fans,” Shesterkin said. “So of course it will be great to stay here, but you never know what can happen.”

Right now, the idle Carey Price is the NHL's highest-paid goaltender with an AAV of $10.5 million. For Shesterkin, he could command as much as $12 million annually in his next deal.

Igor Shesterkin has established himself as a top NHL goaltender

The heir to the Rangers starting goaltender position from Henrik Lundqvist, Shesterkin has firmly established himself as one of the NHL's top goaltenders so far in his relatively young career. He captured the Vezina Trophy in 2022 and is first overall among all NHL goaltenders with 109 wins since the beginning of the 2021-22 season.

Rangers general manager Chris Drury, who is tasked with negotiating a new deal with Shesterkin's representation, knows full well the value that he brings to the franchise.

“I'm not going to get into any private discussions or negotiations with Igor or his agents publicly, but you all know what I think of Igor and what we all think of Igor around here and we certainly hope he's here and a Ranger for a long time,” Drury said via NHL.com. “You know how important he is to our team and our organization. We're going to do everything we can to make sure he's here for a long time.”

Shesterkin and the Rangers will continue training camp and then hit the ice at Boston's TD Garden for their opening exhibition matchup against the Original Six rival Bruins on September 22. They'll open the regular season on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on October 9.