The New York Rangers got off to a perfect postseason start in their quest to become the first President's Trophy winners to capture the Stanley Cup since the 2013 Chicago Blackhawks. The Blueshirts beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon to take a 1-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series. And rookie Matt Rempe was a big reason why.
The hulking forward scored his first playoff goal in his first playoff game, opening the scoring — and the floodgates — just over four minutes into the second period. It spurred a three-goal frame that would be all the Rangers would need.
And the 21-year-old is just getting started.
“I think I'm built for the playoffs,” he told The New York Post's Mollie Walker after the game.
Along with the big goal, Rempe also added three hits and a plus-2 rating to help the Rangers take a 1-0 lead in the series.
He was as engaged as any player on New York's roster from start to finish — and that didn't escape the notice of his head coach.
“I can't think of a player that's come in and had that impact on a team, on a fanbase, on a city,” Peter Laviolette said after.
“Any game he's in the lineup, he's had an effect,” teammate Jimmy Vesey echoed after assisting on Rempe's tally and adding a goal of his own just over two minutes later.
It was a convincing opening win for a New York team that is firmly in Stanley Cup or bust territory in 2024. And the play of the fourth line is hugely encouraging for the rest of the series against Alex Ovechkin's Caps.
Rempe, Rangers fourth line excellent in Game 1 victory
“Rempe, who stands at a towering 6-foot-7, 241 pounds, recorded just one goal and one assist in 17 contests during the regular season but gained popularity for his willingness to fight,” wrote The Score's Josh Wegman shortly after the game.
“He almost spent as much time in the box as he did on the ice, averaging 5:38 of ice time per game and 4.18 penalty minutes per game. The fourth line in general was a major factor in New York's victory. Jimmy Vesey registered a goal and an assist, and Barclay Goodrow added a pair of helpers.”
If that line can stay hot, it adds another attack point to one of the postseason's most prolific offenses. Artemi Panarin looks to have already shaken off last season's terrible playoff, scoring a slick five-hole goal on Caps netminder Charlie Lindgren just 33 seconds after Rempe had given NY a 1-0 lead.
And the first line was involved as well, with Mika Zibanejad finding Chris Kreider for a breakaway dagger — making it 4-1 — with under four minutes left in the contest.
In Game 1, the Rangers were firing on all cylinders. And if this kind of production keeps up from Matt Rempe and the fourth line, it could just be too much for an inferior Capitals team in 2024.
New York and Washington will battle once more at MSG this week before the series shifts to the nation's capital for Games 3 and 4.