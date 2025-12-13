Anthony Edwards did not play Friday night while nursing a foot injury, but he still managed to go viral. The Minnesota Timberwolves star was caught on camera having a comedic interaction with a frustrated Golden State Warriors fan.

Edwards watched the entire game from the bench in street clothes, which was apparently all the fan needed to remind him that he had “zero” points in the game while being escorted out of the arena. Edwards did nothing but laugh while asking the fan, “What you mad at me for?”

Anthony Edwards getting yelled at by a Warriors fan last night. pic.twitter.com/X4RGRLreyp — The Daily Wolves (@TheDailyWolves) December 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

The interaction appeared to come near the end of the back-and-forth game. The Timberwolves left the Chase Center with a 127-120 victory in a game that featured 27 lead changes, the second-most of the 2025-2026 season, per ESPN.

Minnesota fared well without Edwards with a disciplined game plan. The Timberwolves connected on 54 percent of their shots, while holding the Warriors to 46 percent from the floor.

Julius Randle led the team in Edwards' stead with 27 points on 7-for-14 from the field. Rudy Gobert added 24 points and 14 rebounds, with Donte DiVincenzo pitching in 21 points against his former team. Naz Reid also played a big role off the bench, notching 18 points and a team-high seven assists.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors in a losing effort with 39 points in his return from a five-game injury absence. Curry was essentially a one-man wrecking crew all game, with none of his teammates scoring more than 16. Minnesota held Jimmy Butler to just 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting.

The Timberwolves improved to 16-9 with the win, while the Warriors fell to 13-13. Edwards' next chance to return to the lineup will come on Sunday, when Minnesota returns home to face the Sacramento Kings.