The Seattle Seahawks prioritized roster stability by locking in veteran depth at a key position. Early Saturday, the team reached an agreement with tight end Eric Saubert on a one-year contract extension, reinforcing its commitment to continuity along the offensive front and special teams units.

The move addresses Seahawks tight end depth while the team manages injuries and evaluates long term development at the position. Saubert, a well traveled NFL veteran, has served as a dependable blocking tight end since joining the team in free agency last spring. He provides value through physicality rather than production, a role that remains critical within Seattle’s offensive structure.

The veteran tight end appeared in seven games before landing on injured reserve with a calf injury in early November. Earlier this week, he was designated to return to practice, reopening his activation window ahead of Sunday’s matchup vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Extending him now signals organizational confidence despite his limited statistical output.

Longtime NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared confirmation of the agreement on X (formerly known as Twitter), noting both the timing and reasoning behind the decision.

Article Continues Below

“Sources: The #Seahawks have agreed to a 1-year contract extension with TE Eric Saubert.

Suabert, who was designated to return from IR this week, is well regarded for his quality run and pass blocking. Future depth secured for Seattle at the tight end spot.”

The extension runs through the 2026 season and aligns with broader Seahawks roster moves focused on balancing youth with veteran reliability. With younger tight ends continuing to develop, The 31-year-old Saubert offers a trusted option in run heavy sets and multi tight end packages.

Financial details have not yet been disclosed, though the deal is widely expected to be team friendly. For Seattle, the emphasis remains clear. Reliable blocking, positional depth, and continuity matter as much as highlight plays. This move quietly checks all three boxes.