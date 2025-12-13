The Chicago Bears' cornerback woes continue in Week 15. After a freak injury forced him out of last week's NFC North rivalry game against the Green Bay Packers at the last minute, Kyler Gordon hit injured reserve for the second time in 2025.

The Bears placed Gordon on injured reserve Saturday, which will end his 2025 regular season. However, the team hopes he can return for the playoffs, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Gordon entered the 2025 season off a career-best 2024 season, which earned him a contract extension in the offseason. However, he did not debut until after the Bears' Week 5 bye, and lasted just two games before landing on injured reserve with a groin injury.

Gordon spent seven games on IR before being activated ahead of Chicago's Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Gordon completed that game seemingly without issue before reaggravating his groin issue during pregame warmups the following week.

The chaotic roller coaster ride has limited the star cornerback to just three games thus far. Gordon's regular season ends with seven tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.

The Bears will continue rolling out Jaylon Johnson and Nahshon Wright at cornerback with C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the slot until Gordon's eventual return. Wright has been one of the team's breakout stars of the 2025 season and leads Chicago with 10 pass breakups through 13 games.

Chicago will also continue relying on veterans Tyrique Stevenson and Nick McCloud in Gordon's stead. Stevenson has started 10 games in his third season during Johnson and Gordon's extended absences.

The Bears' secondary battled through Gordon's last-minute Week 14 injury with a respectable performance against Jordan Love. They now prepare for a surging Shedeur Sanders, who is coming off a career-high 364-yard game against the Tennessee Titans.