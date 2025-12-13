Devin Booker sustained a groin injury in the Phoenix Suns' 125-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on December 1. The team has been without its star guard ever since, as he's been nursing the injury for a couple of weeks. However, a new video shows that Booker is looking great ahead of Sunday's game against L.A.

In the video, the 29-year-old shooting guard was moving fluidly while running drills in practice, according to Duane Rankin of AZ Central. Booker is not technically cleared to play in the Suns' next game, but he is undoubtedly looking good at practice.

Devin Booker (right groin strain) for 3 off movement. Moving much better. Has missed last three with injury. #Suns pic.twitter.com/FvyvQvi10G — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Phoenix is 14-11 so far this season and has gone 1-2 in the past three games without Devin Booker in the lineup. Those are the only three games he's missed, and the Suns have missed the four-time All-Star's presence on the court. In 22 games played in the 2025-26 campaign, Booker is averaging 25.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 31.5% from beyond the three-point line.

With Phoenix being a bit of a roller coaster this season, Collin Gillespie has stepped up big time for the Suns. Even Devin Booker has been impressed with his play, as the former Villanova star is looking like a solid point guard for this team.

More updates regarding Booker are sure to come. The Suns don't tip off against the Lakers until 8 p.m. EST on Sunday. That gives the club plenty of time to evaluate Booker throughout the day before determining his playing status for the matchup.