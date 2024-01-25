The Rangers are waiving Nick Bonino

The New York Rangers will be placing center Nick Bonino on waivers this afternoon, according to Arthur Staple of The Athletic.

The Rangers had signed Nick Bonino this offseason to be the fourth-line center. He had put up one goal and four assists for five points in 45 games played this season, according to NHL.com. His role was not to score, but it was to be defensively responsible on the fourth line of the team and also play on the penalty kill.

While some Rangers fans had build up an appreciation for Bonino's blocked shots that he was racking up this season, it was telling that when he was on the ice blocking shots so often. That meant that the other team had the puck a lot.

Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette spoke about the move and what led to the process with Chris Drury making the decision to waive Bonino.

“He met with Chris Drury this morning,” Peter Laviolette said, via Vince Mercogliano of USA Today. “It's the decision that was made… I've worked with Nick for quite a few years going back to Nashville. I can't speak enough about him as a person. He's just a good guy, a good teammate. It's a tough day.”

This move is also timed with the return of Filip Chytil to practice in a non-contact jersey, who had been out for a while with a head injury. It is unknown when Filip Chytil will return to the ice, but it will be a boost to the team's center depth.

As the Rangers have slumped recently after a torrid start to the season, it they will be an intriguing team to watch as we get closer to the NHL Trade Deadline.