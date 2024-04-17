The Texas Rangers will conclude their four-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at Comerica Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Rangers-Tigers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Rangers are stumbling on this road trip. After starting the season strong, the road has not been kind to them, so they are hoping to finish this series in Detroit with a good showing. They must handle their business before heading south for a big series with the Atlanta Braves.
The Tigers split with the Minnesota Twins last weekend before playing even keel with the Rangers. Now, they hope to get the better of the Rangers before heading out on the road for a rematch with the Twins in Minneapolis.
But all eyes will be on a young pitcher who is the son of a legendary pitcher. Yes, Jack Leiter, the son of Al Leiter, World Series Champion, will make his major league debut on Thursday against the Tigers. He will replace a struggling Andrew Heaney in the rotation.
Kenta Maeda will start for the Tigers and comes in with a 0-1 record and a 6.00 ERA. Significantly, he tossed six innings while allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits in his last start against the Twins. Maeda has steadily improved after a disastrous first start. Remarkably, he is 2-0 with a 3.32 ERA over five appearances and four starts against the Rangers in his career.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Rangers-Tigers Odds
Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+155)
Moneyline: +100
Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-188)
Moneyline: -118
Over: 8.5 (-110)
Under: 8.5 (-110)
How to Watch Rangers vs. Tigers
Time: 1:10 PM ET/10:10 AM PT
TV: MLB Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Marcus Semien is finding ways to get on base. However, he is also one of the leaders in team RBIs. Corey Seager is incredibly dangerous at the plate. While he has not hit as many home runs, he is getting on base. Rookie Wyatt Langford is still looking for power in his swing. Yet, he is still driving in runs and scoring. Evan Carter has been struggling at the plate while batting in the cleanup spot. However, he scores often. Adolis Garcia remains one of the best hitters in baseball. Additionally, he leads the team in home runs, RBIs, and runs.
The Rangers might have to dig into the bullpen for this game. While Leiter can make a great impression in his first start, it is unrealistic to expect that out of a rookie. If Leiter goes five innings, the bullpen needs to find ways to keep this game steady.
The Rangers will cover the spread if their bats can clobber the baseball early. Then, the pitching staff needs to keep the ball low and find a way to avoid big innings.
Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Tigers want to see more from Riley Greene. Unfortunately, he is not getting the ball as much, but he is getting on base and scoring runs. Spencer Torkelson is also struggling to hit the baseball. Not only is he lacking power, but he is just not driving in runners or scoring consistently. Kerry Carpenter is still not doing everything well as the cleanup hitter needs to do. Therefore, he needs to find ways to produce and drive more runners home. Gio Urshella is a solid hitter. Ultimately, he must do more to drive in baserunners.
The pitching staff needs to be careful when pitching to these hitters. Significantly, Maeda will be the first on the mound and will try and get pitches past these tough hitters. He struggled in his first game. Now, he needs to show that his improvement has not been a fluke. Maeda needs to avoid making mistakes down the heart of the plate.
The Tigers will cover the spread if their offense can wake up, and they score some runs early to give Maeda some run support. Then, Maeda needs to make solid pitches and last six innings.
Final Rangers-Tigers Prediction & Pick
The Rangers and the Tigers have played some great games in this series. Now, the teams will finish their respective series before heading out on their own ways. The hype for Leiter is real. His father went six innings while allowing one earned run and striking out eight in his debut outing against the Milwaukee Brewers in 1987. Now, his son hopes to replicate his father 37 years later. Look for Leiter to pitch well. However, Maeda will keep up with him and ensure this is a close game. Tigers will cover the spread in this one.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Rangers-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-188)