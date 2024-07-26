It is an AL Central battle as the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers face off. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Tigers prediction and pick.

Twins-Tigers Projected Starters

Pablo Lopez vs. Keider Montero

Pablo Lopez (8-7) with a 4.86 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: In his last start, Lopez went seven innings, giving up four hits and a walk. He would surrender one run and take a no-decision as the Twins lost to the Brewers.

2024 Road Splits: In ten starts on the road, Lopez is 5-3 with a 4.58 ERA and a .207 opponent batting average.

Keider Montero (1-3) with a 5.97 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP

Last Start: In his last start, Montero went 5.1 innings, giving up seven hits, four walks, and a home run. He would surrender five runs in a loss to the Blue Jays.

2024 Home Splits: Montero has made three starts and four appearances at home. He is 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA and a .263 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds.

MLB Odds: Twins-Tigers Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -172

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +144

Over: 7.5 (-124)

Under: 7.5 (+102)

How to Watch Twins vs. Tigers

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: BSNO/BSDET

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins are seventh in the majors in runs scored while sitting seventh in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and fifth in batting average. Carlos Correa is leading the way. He is hitting .308 on the year with a .377 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs and 47 RBIs while scoring 51 runs on the year. Ryan Jeffers is also having a great year. He is hitting .234 on the year with 14 home runs and 47 RBIS. He has scored 37 times in the year. Carlos Santana rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .246 on the year with a .332 on-base percentage. He has 14 home runs and 46 RBIs with 37 runs scored on the year.

Carlos Santana has been great since the All-Star break. He is hitting .278 in the last week with a .435 on-base percentage. He has a home run and five RBIs while scoring twice in the last week. Max Kepler has been scoring fairly well in the last week. He is hitting .350 since the break with a .435 on-base percentage. He has a double, a triple, and three RBIs while also scoring five times in the last week. Meanwhile, Bryon Buxton is not hitting well but is slugging well. He has hit just .176 in the last week with a .300 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and two RBIs while scoring twice in the last week.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are 17th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 24th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging. Riley Greene has led the way this year. He is hitting. 267 on the year with 17 home runs and 51 RBIs. He has also gotten on base at a .360 rate and scored 57 times this year. Matt Vierling is also having a solid year. He is hitting .254 on the year with a .291 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs and 42 RBIs this year while scoring 48 times. Colt Keith rounds out the best bats so far this year. He is hitting .252 on the season with a .311 on-base percentage. Keith has ten home runs and 38 RBIs while scoring 38 times on the year.

Since the All-Star break, Justyn-Henry Malloy has been driving in runs. Malloy has hit just .214 but is getting on base at a .353 rate. He has two home runs and six RBIs while scoring twice. Jake Rogers is also driving in runs. He is hitting .273 since the break with a home run and six RBIs. He also has scored twice. Wenceel Perez has been scoring the runs since the break. He is hitting just .227, but getting on base at a .292 rate. He has two home runs, and five RBIs, plus has scored seven times. As a team, the Tigers have hit .213 over the last five games. They have eight home runs and have scored 29 runs in those five games.

Current members of the Tigers have 64 career at-bats against Pablo Lopez. They have hit just .203 but have a .261 on-base percentage. Mark Canha has been great against Lopes. He is five for ten with a home run, three RBIs, and two walks. Meanwhile, Zack McKinstry is just two for 11 but does have two RBIs.

Final Twins-Tigers Prediction & Pick

The Tigers offense has struggled heavily since the All-Star break. Further, Pablo Lope has been the better pitcher this year. He will be able to subdue the offense of the Tigers and the Twins will get the win.

Final Twins-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Twins ML (-172)