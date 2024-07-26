It is an AL Battle north of the border as the Texas Rangers face Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Rangers-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Michael Lorenzen vs. Kevin Gausman

Michael Lorenzen (5-5) with a 3.53 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP

Last Start: Lorenzen went five innings giving up six hits, two walks, and a home run. He would surrender two runs and take a no-decision as the Rangers beat the White Sox.

2024 Road Splits: In ten starts on the road, Lorenzen is 4-3 with a 3.77 ERA and a .221 opponent batting average.

Kevin Gausman (8-8) with a 4.55 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP

Last Start: Gausman went 6.2 innings in his last start, giving up five hits, three walks, and a home run. He would give up four runs but take the win over the Tigers.

2024 Home Splits: In 10 starts Gausman is 2-5 with a 6.96 ERA and a .307 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Blue Jays Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +112

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 PM ET/ 4:07 PM PT

TV: AppleTV+

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers are 18th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 18th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging. Marcus Semien leads the way this year. He is hitting .246 on the year with 15 home runs and 53 RBIs. Further, he has scored 67 times this year. Adolis Garcia is also having a solid year. He has hit .209 on the year with a .275 on-base percentage. Garcia has 17 RBIs while driving in 49 runs. He has scored 49 runs as well. Corey Seager is rounding out the best bats this year. Seager leads the team with 19 home runs this year. Further, he has driven in 49 runs this year, while scoring 49 runs.

Nathaniel Lowe has been great since the All-Star break. He is hitting .364 with the break with a .500 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and five RBIs while scoring five times. Adolis Garcia is continuing to drive in runs as of late. He is hitting just .185 in the last week with four RBIs and two runs scored. Garcia has also stolen two bases. Leody Tavares is also hitting well. He is hitting .263 in the last week but has just one home run, two RBIs, and two runs to show for it.

Current Rangers have 104 career at-bats against Kevin Gausman. They have hit .288 against him with five home runs and 15 RBIS. Corey Seager has had a bunch of success against Guasman. He is 10-21 with three doubles, a home run, and five RBIs. He has also walked four times. Jonah Heim also has done well, going 33-10 with a double and a home run. Marcus Semien also has a fair amount of experience against Gausman. He is five for 23 with two doubles and a home run with three RBIs and two walks.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are 27th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 21st in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the way this year. He is hitting .296 on the year with a .365 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs, 62 RBIs and 52 runs scored. George Springer is also having a great year. He is hitting .225 on the year with a .307 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 40 RBIS and 48 runs scored. Further, Springer has stolen ten bases this year. Daulton Varsho rounds out the top bats this year. He is hitting just .201 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs. Varsho has also stolen nine bases and scored 47 times this year.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has also been on fire at the plate. In the last week, he is hitting .429 with a .478 on-base percentage. He has four home runs and seven RBIs while scoring five times. George Springer is also playing well. He is hitting .227 in the last week with three home runs and six RBIs. He has scored five times in the last week. Rounding out the hottest bats in the last week with a .364 batting average is Justin Turner. He has a home run and two RBIs in the last week with three runs scored.

Current Blue Jays have just 13 at-bats against Michael Lorenzen. Valdimir Guerrero Jr is the only player with a hit, going one for three with a double and an RBI.

Final Rangers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Kevin Gausman has been rough at home this year. Since the start of June, he has made five starts at home. He has given up three or more runs in each of those starts, losing all five of them. The Rangers have been hitting better than the Blue Jays as of late as well. Take the Rangers to win in this one.

Final Rangers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (+112)