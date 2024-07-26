The Texas Rangers head to Canada to face the Toronto Blue Jays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Rangers-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Andrew Heaney vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Andrew Heaney (4-10) with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP

Last Start: Heaney went five innings last time out, giving up two hits and three walks. He would not surrender a run and took the win over the Orioles.

2024 Road Splits: In 11 starts on the road this year, Heaney is 2-5 with a 3.42 ERA and a .269 opponent batting average.

Yusei Kikuchi (4-9) with a 4.54 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP

Last Start: Kikuchi went five innings giving up five hits and two walks. He would surrender four runs in a loss to the Tigers.

2024 Home Splits: In 11 starts at home this year, Kikuchi is 2-2 with a 4.69 ERA and a .291 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Blue Jays Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: +102

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 PM ET/ 4:07 PM PT

TV: AppleTV+

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers are 18th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 18th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging. Marcus Semien leads the way this year. He is hitting .244 on the year with 14 home runs and 52 RVIS. Further, he has scored 66 times this year. Adolis Garcia is also having a solid year. He has hit .212 on the year with a .277 on-base percentage. Garcia has 17 RBIS while driving in 49 runs. He has scored 49 runs as well. Corey Seager is rounding out the best bats this year. Seager leads the team with 19 home runs this year. Further, he has driven in 49 runs this year, while scoring 49 runs.

Nathaniel Lowe has been great since the All-Star break. He is hitting .316 with the break with a .458 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and five RBIs while scoring four times. Adolis Garcia is continuing to drive in runs as of late. He is hitting .217 in the last week with four RBIs and two runs scored. Garcia has also stolen two bases. Leody Tavares is also hitting well. He is hitting .313 in the last week but has just one home run, one RBI, and two runs to show for it.

Current Rangers have 61 career at-bats against Yusei Kikuchi and are hitting .246 against him. Marcus Semien has the most experience, going six for 28 with a double and a home run. He has also driven in three runs. Meanwhile, Adolis Garcia is one for four with a home run and two RBIs.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are 25th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 20th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the way this year. He is hitting .296 on the year with a .366 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs, 62 RBIs and 52 runs scored. George Springer is also having a great year. He is hitting .227 on the year with a .309 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 40 RBIS and 48 runs scored. Further, Springer has stolen ten bases this year. Daulton Varsho rounds out the top bats this year. He is hitting just .204 with 11 home runs and 39 EGIS. Varsho has also stolen nine bases and scored 47 times this year.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has also been on fire at the plate. In the last week, he is hitting .444 with a .500 on-base percentage. He has four home runs and seven RBIs while scoring five times. George Springer is also playing well. He is hitting .263 in the last week with three home runs and six RBIs. He has scored five times in the last week. Rounding out the hottest bats in the last week with a .400 batting average is Justin Turner. He has a home run and two RBIs in the last week with three runs scored.

Current Blue Jays have 38 at-bats against Andrew Heaney. They have hit .316 against them with three home runs. Justin Turner is three for ten with two home runs, two RBIs, and two walks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr also has success against Heaney. He is three for four with a double and a home run, plus two walks.

Final Rangers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Andrew Heaney has struggled on the road this year. He has given up two or more runs in each of his last four road starts. Kikuchi gave up seven runs in his last home start and has given up four or more runs in four of his last six home starts. Heaney has struggled against the Blue Jays in the past though. With that, expect plenty of runs, and take the over.

Final Rangers-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5 (-105)