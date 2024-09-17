Facing the New Jersey Devils in the Stanley Cup Final, the Kings won the first two games in New Jersey, both low-scoring affairs decided by overtime goals from Anze Kopitar and Jeff Carter. Back in Los Angeles, the Kings dominated Game 3 with a 4-0 victory but narrowly lost Game 4, 2-1.

Though the Devils managed to extend the series with a win in Game 5, the Kings dominated Game 6 after three first-period power-play goals, sparked by a match penalty to Steve Bernier. The Kings sealed a 6-1 blowout victory to lift the Stanley Cup, with Jonathan Quick earning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

2) 2013-14: Champions once again

Employing their trademark postseason style of play throughout the regular season, the Kings finished 6th in the Western Conference and 3rd in the Pacific Division. They were also bolstered by the acquisition of Slovakian goal-scoring forward Marian Gaborik at the NHL Trade Deadline. Facing their rivals, the San Jose Sharks, in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the situation looked grim for the Kings as the Sharks took a commanding 3-0 series lead.

However, Los Angeles made history by becoming just the fourth team in NHL history to pull off a reverse sweep, winning four straight games to advance. Remarkably, both Mike Richards and Jeff Carter had been part of the Flyers team that accomplished the same feat four years earlier against the Bruins.

Next, the Kings faced another in-state rival, the Anaheim Ducks, in a tightly contested series. After the Ducks took a 3-2 series lead, the Kings mounted another comeback, winning Game 6 at home and clinching the series with a decisive Game 7 victory on the road.

Facing the defending champion Chicago Blackhawks in the Western Conference Final, the Kings won three of the first four games, but Chicago responded with two straight victories, forcing a decisive Game 7.

Despite the Blackhawks taking 2-0 and 3-1 leads, the Kings battled back to tie the game, setting the stage for Alec Martinez's overtime shot, which deflected off defenseman Nick Leddy and past a stunned Corey Crawford. The thrilling finish sent the Kings back to the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in three years.

The Kings took a 2-0 series lead over the New York Rangers with consecutive overtime goals from Justin Williams and Dustin Brown and extended their advantage by winning Game 3 in Manhattan. Although the Rangers staved off elimination with a Game Four victory, the Kings clinched the Stanley Cup back on home ice.

Alec Martinez scored one of the most iconic goals in Kings history, netting the rebound of Tyler Toffoli's shot in triple overtime to beat Henrik Lundqvist and win the Stanley Cup. Justin Williams was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

3) 2012-13: On the cusp of a return to the Final

After a work stoppage wiped out the first half of the 2012-13 NHL season, the defending champion Kings resumed play with the rest of the league in January 2013, finishing second in the Pacific Division despite the shortened 48-game schedule.

In the postseason, the Kings once again defeated the Blues in the opening round and then edged out the Sharks in a thrilling seven-game series in the second round.

However, in their second consecutive trip to the Western Conference Final, the Kings were eliminated by the Chicago Blackhawks, with Patrick Kane netting the game-winning and series-clinching overtime goal in Game 5.

4) 1992-23: Falling just short to a dynasty

With 39 victories, the Kings finished third overall in the Smythe Division standings and sixth overall in the Campbell Conference. With head coach Barry Melrose behind the bench, Los Angeles was powered by 62 goals from Luc Robitaille, while Gretzky recorded 65 points despite missing half the season due to injury.

Facing two straight Canadian opponents in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Kings got by the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks, setting up a showdown against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Conference Finals.

In one of the most controversial moments in NHL history, the Kings benefitted from a missed call in Game 6 when Wayne Gretzky wasn’t penalized for an obvious high stick on Toronto’s Doug Gilmour, which would have resulted in a match penalty. To make matters worse for the Maple Leafs, Gretzky scored the game-winner and then followed it up with a hat trick in the decisive Game 7 at Maple Leaf Gardens, sending the Kings to their first-ever Stanley Cup Final.

Los Angeles would have their title quest ended by the dynasty Montreal Canadiens, who captured their 24th Stanley Cup victory in franchise history after dispatching the Kings in five games.

5) 2015-16: Franchise record 48 victories

The Kings achieved a franchise-record 48 victories during the 2016-17 season, finishing second in the Pacific Division thanks to Tyler Toffoli’s 31 goals and Jonathan Quick’s 40 wins in net.

However, the Sharks exacted revenge for the reverse sweep two years prior in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, defeating the Kings and sending them home for an early summer.

6) 1990-91: 1st-ever division title

To date, the 1990-91 season remains the only time the Kings have captured a division title in their history. Led by Wayne Gretzky, who recorded 122 assists and 163 points, the Kings won the Smythe Division crown and advanced past the Vancouver Canucks in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

However, their run was stopped by Gretzky's former team, the Edmonton Oilers, in the second round.

7) 2000-01: 1st round shocker and taking the eventual champs to the limit

The Kings made several notable changes to their roster at the 2001 NHL Trade Deadline while attempting to remain competitive, sending captain Rob Blake and forward Steven Reinprecht to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Adam Deadmarsh and Aaron Miller. They also picked up goaltender Felix Potvin.

A notorious thorn in the side of the Detroit Red Wings, Deadmarsh was instrumental in Los Angeles's upset in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Kings secured four straight wins after dropping the first two, with a dramatic victory in Game Four making it possible. The Kings overcame a 3-0 deficit with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation and eventually secured the win with Eric Belanger's overtime goal.

Deadmarsh scored the game-winning goal in Game 5 in Detroit, then netted the game-tying goal in Game 6, setting the stage for his dramatic overtime goal that clinched the series. In the second round, the Kings faced Blake and the Avalanche, bringing together the key figures from the trade facing their former teams.

The Kings stole home-ice advantage from the Avalanche with a Game 1 overtime victory, only to see them win the next three. The Kings avoided elimination with a win in Denver in Game 5 and followed it up with a dramatic 1-0 overtime victory in Game 6 at home. However, the eventual Stanley Cup champions asserted their dominance in the deciding Game 7, winning 5-1.

8) 1974-75: Then-best 42 wins

On the heels of their first postseason appearance in five years, the Kings powered their way to 42 victories despite being in the same division as the powerful dynasty of the Montreal Canadiens. With 31 goals and 41 assists, Bob Nevin led the way offensively, while Rogie Vachon held the fort steady with a 2.24 goals-against average.

They would be bested by the Maple Leafs in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, bringing an end to what was the best season in Kings history at the time.

9) 2009-10: Return to the playoffs

It had been eight years since the Kings last qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Their postseason drought ended as Los Angeles secured a spot in the tournament with 46 victories, finishing 3rd in the Pacific Division.

This achievement was propelled by a nine-game winning streak that spanned from January to February. Eighty one points from Anze Kopitar powered the way offensively, while Quick won 39 games in net. But it was the Canucks who got the best of them in the opening round of the postseason, winning in six games to advance.

10) 1988-89: Arrival of the Great One

In what remains the biggest and most consequential deal in NHL history, the Kings acquired Wayne Gretzky, along with Marty McSorley and Mike Krushelnyski, from the Edmonton Oilers. In exchange, the Kings sent Jimmy Carson, Martin Gelinas, and three first-round draft picks, along with $15 million in cash, to Edmonton.

Unsurprisingly, Gretzky led the way offensively for Los Angeles in his first year in a Kings uniform with 168 points. It also marked a notable branding change for the Kings, who switched from purple and gold to silver and black uniforms and a new logo.

Gretzky and the Kings met the Oilers in the opening round of the poseason, and emerged victorious with a seven-game upset victory in the Smythe Division semi-finals. However, they were bested in the Smythe Division Finals by the eventual Cup champion Calgary Flames in four straight games.