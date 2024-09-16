The Los Angeles Kings could not overcome the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again. Los Angeles has tried to defeat their Alberta-based division rivals for three consecutive years. And in each season, Los Angeles has seemed to grow further from their goal of advancing past the Oilers.

Whether the Kings face Edmonton in the playoffs this upcoming season certainly remains to be seen. However, the team's playoff aspirations remain as strong as ever. Los Angeles had a more restrained offseason this summer compared to their bold movement in 2023. But that has not changed their goal of competing for the Stanley Cup in 2025.

The Kings certainly have the talent to make a run. However, things need to fall in place if they want to achieve their ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup. With this in mind, here are two bold predictions for the Kings as the 2024-25 season draws near with training camp merely days away.

Quinton Byfield emerges as a Kings star

Quinton Byfield had a lot of potential entering the 2020 NHL Draft. And as expected, he went second overall to the Kings that year. Los Angeles had high hopes for the Newmarket, Ontario native. However, he has struggled with injuries early in his professional hockey career.

In saying this, the 22-year-old turned a new leaf in 2023-24. Byfield smashed his previous career highs as he scored 20 goals and 55 points in 80 games. He is one of five Kings players to score 20+ goals this past season. And he finished fifth on the team in terms of points. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he had four assists in five games.

These are remarkable numbers for a player of his age and experience. And in 2024-25, he could be a breakout star for the Kings. Byfield should have a role within the team's top-six. In fact, he could even see time on the top line in Los Angeles at times during the season. Surrounded by the likes of Anze Kopitar, Kevin Fiala, and Adrian Kempe, Byfield should have no issue putting up points.

Byfield will score 75+ points in the 2024-25 campaign. He establishes himself as one of the game's brightest young stars. And he shows the Kings that they have their long-term replacement for Kopitar already on the roster.

New Los Angeles wingers make an impact

Among their offseason moves, the Kings added two new wingers to the roster this summer. First, they signed Warren Foegele to a three-year contract after a 40-point season with the Edmonton Oilers. Before that, they traded for Tanner Jeannot in an interesting trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Foegele and Jeannot enter life with Los Angeles at opposite ends. Foegele had a career-high 40 points with the Oilers this past season, as mentioned. Additionally, he came within one win of a Stanley Cup championship this year. Edmonton lost to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final back in June.

Jeannot, meanwhile, is looking to rebound from a disappointing stint with the Lightning. Tampa Bay gave up a king's ransom to acquire the undrafted forward from the Nashville Predators. However, the fit simply did not work. Jeannot scored eight goals and 18 points across 75 games in Tampa Bay. This past season, he averaged just 12 minutes a night.

All of this said, Foegele and Jeannot should make an impact for the Kings in 2024-25. Neither player is exactly a superstar. However, they can certainly make Los Angeles a better team in the year ahead. And they could be important pieces to a deep Kings playoff run in 2025.