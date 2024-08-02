Penn State football is synonymous with a rich tradition of excellence, boasting numerous national championships, Big Ten titles, and a legacy of producing outstanding players who have left an indelible mark on the sport.

Before Penn State football kicks off for the 2024 season, we decided to rank the top 10 players in the Nittany Lions history.

1. John Cappelletti (RB, 1971-1973)

John Cappelletti is best known for his emotional and inspiring 1973 season, when he won the Heisman Trophy, the only Penn State player to ever do so. Cappelletti rushed for 1,522 yards and 17 touchdowns that year, leading the Nittany Lions to an undefeated season and a Sugar Bowl victory.

Cappelletti’s heartfelt Heisman acceptance speech, in which he dedicated the award to his younger brother Joey, who was battling leukemia, remains one of the most memorable moments in college football history. His legacy at Penn State is defined by his outstanding play and the profound impact of his personal story. Cappelletti went on to have a solid NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams and San Diego Chargers.

2. Matt Millen (LB, 1976-1979)

Matt Millen was a dominant linebacker for Penn State, known for his hard-hitting style and leadership on the field. Millen earned All-American honors in 1978 and was a key player in Penn State’s defense during his tenure. He finished his college career with 253 tackles and numerous memorable performances.

Millen went on to have a successful NFL career, winning four Super Bowl titles with three different teams. His contributions to Penn State football and his professional achievements make him one of the greatest Nittany Lions.

3. Paul Posluszny (LB, 2003-2006)

Paul Posluszny was one of the most dominant linebackers in Penn State history, a school known for its “Linebacker U” tradition. Posluszny was a two-time consensus All-American and won the Butkus Award and the Bednarik Award in 2005. He finished his career with 372 tackles, ranking among the top in school history.

Posluszny’s leadership and tenacity on the field helped Penn State return to national prominence, culminating in an 11-1 season and an Orange Bowl victory in 2005. His impact extended to the NFL, where he had a successful career with the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars. Posluszny’s contributions to Penn State and his professional success secure his place among the greatest Nittany Lions.

4. Lenny Moore (HB, 1953-1955)

Lenny Moore was one of the most dynamic and versatile players in Penn State football history. Playing halfback, Moore was a threat as both a runner and a receiver, amassing over 2,300 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns during his college career. His speed, agility, and ability to make big plays made him a standout player in the mid-1950s.

Moore's success continued in the NFL, where he had a Hall of Fame career with the Baltimore Colts. He was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, a five-time First-Team All-Pro, and won two NFL championships. Moore’s contributions to Penn State football and his professional achievements make him one of the greatest Nittany Lions.

5. Shane Conlan (LB, 1983-1986)

Shane Conlan was a cornerstone of Penn State's defense during the mid-1980s, known for his fierce tackling and leadership. Conlan was a two-time All-American and won the Butkus Award in 1986. He finished his career with 274 tackles and was a key player in Penn State’s 1986 national championship team.

Conlan's performance in the 1987 Fiesta Bowl, where he recorded eight tackles and two interceptions to help Penn State defeat Miami, remains one of the greatest defensive performances in school history. He went on to have a successful NFL career with the Buffalo Bills, earning three Pro Bowl selections. Conlan’s impact on Penn State football and his professional success secure his place among the all-time greats.

6. LaVar Arrington (LB, 1997-1999)

LaVar Arrington was one of the most physically gifted and explosive linebackers in college football history. Arrington earned consensus All-American honors in 1998 and 1999 and won the Butkus Award and Bednarik Award in 1999. Known for his incredible athleticism and playmaking ability, Arrington finished his college career with 319 tackles, 19 sacks, and 6 interceptions.

Arrington’s signature moment came in 1998 with the “LaVar Leap,” where he famously jumped over the offensive line to tackle the running back behind the line of scrimmage. He went on to have a successful NFL career with the Washington Redskins. Arrington’s contributions to Penn State and his iconic plays secure his place among the greatest Nittany Lions.

7. Jack Ham (LB, 1968-1970)

Jack Ham was one of the most dominant and intelligent linebackers in Penn State history. Ham was a consensus All-American in 1970 and finished his college career with 251 tackles, 143 of which were solo efforts. Known for his speed, instincts, and ability to make plays all over the field, Ham helped lead Penn State to an undefeated season in 1969.

Ham’s success continued in the NFL, where he had a Hall of Fame career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, a six-time First-Team All-Pro, and won four Super Bowl titles. Ham’s contributions to Penn State football and his professional achievements make him one of the greatest Nittany Lions.

8. Franco Harris (RB, 1969-1971)

Franco Harris was one of the most powerful and versatile running backs in Penn State history. Known for his combination of size, speed, and agility, Harris rushed for 2,002 yards and 24 touchdowns during his college career. He played a key role in Penn State’s undefeated seasons in 1969 and 1971.

Harris’s success continued in the NFL, where he had a Hall of Fame career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, a four-time Super Bowl champion, and the MVP of Super Bowl IX. Harris’s contributions to Penn State football and his professional success secure his place among the all-time greats.

9. Kerry Collins (QB, 1991-1994)

Kerry Collins was one of the most talented and accomplished quarterbacks in Penn State football history. Collins led the Nittany Lions to a perfect 12-0 season and a Rose Bowl victory in 1994, finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting. He was a consensus All-American and won the Maxwell Award as the nation’s top player.

Collins finished his college career with 5,304 passing yards and 39 touchdowns, setting several school records. He went on to have a successful NFL career, earning Pro Bowl selections and leading the New York Giants to a Super Bowl appearance. Collins’s impact on Penn State football and his professional achievements make him one of the greatest Nittany Lions.

10. Saquon Barkley (RB, 2015-2017)

Saquon Barkley is widely regarded as one of the most electrifying and versatile players in Penn State history. Barkley earned consensus All-American honors in 2017 and won the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award twice. He finished his college career with 3,843 rushing yards, 1,195 receiving yards, and 53 total touchdowns.

Barkley’s combination of speed, power, and agility made him a threat to score every time he touched the ball. His standout performances helped lead Penn State to a Big Ten championship in 2016. Barkley was selected second overall in the 2018 NFL Draft and has continued to excel in the NFL, first with the New York Giants, now with the Philadelphia Eagles.