The New England Patriots' veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett is familiar with the experience of being a rookie quarterback in training camp at the Patriots' practice facility near Gillette Stadium and the various expectations that come with it. For starters, there are conflicting opinions on how talented the rookie is, including his trajectory.

Thus, will he be ready for Week 1's QB1 duties, or does the rookie need time to grow into a starting quarterback in the NFL? When asked about the type of advice Jacoby Brissett can offer to Drake Maye, the Patriots' third-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Brissett, a 31-year-old quarterback himself who the Pats selected in the third round in 2016, told reporters the following:

“Just keep going, man. It's a long training camp, you know? I think you always want somebody to come out there and be the best they can right now, and that's just unrealistic,” Jacoby Brissett said Friday, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

“The best thing he's doing is putting one foot in front of the other, going back out there and going out there and competing. The plays are going to make themselves. It's just about doing the little things day in, day out that's going to give you a good chance to make the right play.”

Drake Maye's progress at Patriots camp

Drake Maye improved this week in training camp, exemplifying progress in the early stages of the rookie quarterback's NFL career. In his last two practices, Maye went 18-of-24 (75 percent), according to Masslive.com's Mark Daniels.

It's the encouraging progress Patriots fans have been looking for one week into camp. Maye will build on this moving forward, focusing on the little things he believes will help him grow faster than most rookies.

“I think I made some nice throws. I feel like I'm throwing the football well. [There are] still little things that I can do better,” Maye said Thursday after training camp, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. “I think on one of the fakes, I could have done a better job selling the fake. Little things like that that go a long way in this league.

“Buying one defender could end up from being a sack or a throwaway versus a big completion. So I'm just trying to do those things well and just pump up the guys. Be the guy out there, conditioned, and stay after practice, get extra throws that I missed — just trying to take it day by day. But I feel like I was throwing it around pretty well.”