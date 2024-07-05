The Penn State football program is putting together another solid recruiting class. They are currently ranked as having the 14th best overall recruiting class in the country according to 247 Sports. Penn State is adding another top player to that list. In fact, they are getting another Lavar Arrington — literally.

On3 reports that Lavar Arrington II is joining the Penn State football program, following in his father's footsteps.

Arrington II is a 6'3″ 205lb linebacker from Covina, California. He is a three-star recruit and the 70th ranked linebacker in the country, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

Arrington II picked Penn State over Tennessee and UCLA, among other options. Penn State offered him a scholarship back in November, becoming the 10th school to make an offer on him at the time. Arrington II took nearly 10 visits, so he did not make the decision to come to Penn State lightly.

“Having him helps me with making a decision,” Arrington II told VolQuest when asked about his dad’s impact on the recruiting process. “He not only went through what I went through but he is smart and has a football mind too, so it is not like he is pressuring me to go to Penn State or anything like that. This is strictly my decision.”

Lavar Arrington was a legendary player for the Nittany Lions. He was a two-time First Team All-American who racked up 173 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 19 sacks and three interceptions in 1999. Arrington was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class.

Washington selected him with the second overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Penn State's Beaver Stadium ranked outside top five toughest places to play in EA Sports College Football 25

College football fans are buzzing with anticipation about the return of a popular video game series. EA Sports College Football 25 is the return of college football video games after nearly a decade being unavailable.

One aspect of the game that fans are excited about is some schools having a legit home field advantage. This led the development team at EA to release a ranking of the top 25 toughest places to play ahead of the game's launch in a few weeks.

Penn State's Beaver Stadium, naturally, was ranked as one of those toughest places to play. However, it was ranked outside of the top five stadiums in the country, coming in at sixth.

Beaver Stadium was ranked behind the following venues:

Kyle Field – Texas A&M Bryant-Denny Stadium – Alabama Tiger Stadium – LSU Ohio Stadium – Ohio State Sanford Stadium – Georgia

These are some of the top schools in college football, so it is not a huge insult to Penn State to be behind them. However, some fans certainly feel that Beaver Stadium is uniquely qualified to be one of the toughest places to play in the country.

In case you're curious, EA says they used the following criteria to help create their rankings:

Historical stats

Home winning percentage

Home game attendance

Active home game winning streaks

Team prestige

All things considered, Penn State fans should be pleased that Beaver Stadium ranks in the top 10.

We can't wait to get our hands on EA Sports College Football 25 in a couple of weeks.