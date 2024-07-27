Saquon Barkley left the New York Giants with a little unfriendly fire. But he hasn’t had any problems getting rave reviews from his new Philadelphia Eagles’ teammates, including quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Talking to the NFL Network, Hurts said Barkley brings multiple important things to the Eagles.

“Just how explosive he is,” Hurts said. “He’s a very smart player, very eager to learn, great communicator. And that’s all you can ask for, you know. I’m just excited to see him build into the role he’ll play for us. And I know he’s excited to be here and be in this division.”

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley brings different look to backfield

The Eagles made a significant commitment to Barkley when they handed him a three-year, $37.75 million deal. At 27 years old, Barkley should easily have three good years left in the engine.

Barkley burst onto the NFL scene in 2018, rushing for 1,307 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns. He also caught 91 balls for 721 yards and four more scores. Additionally, he earned the AP offensive rookie of the year award and got a Pro Bowl nod.

Superstardom seemed like a done deal. However, injuries crept into the equation. A string of All-Pro appearances didn’t materialize. But in 2022, Barkley made it back to the Pro Bowl, rushing for 1,312 yards and 10 scores. Last year, he added 962 yards rushing with six touchdowns while also scoring four times through the air.

With the Eagles, he will be the main man in a backfield that also includes veteran Kenneth Gainwell and rookie Will Shipley.

Barkley’s dual-threat capabilities make the Eagles’ offense scary. With A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith making plays on the outside, Dallas Goedert serving as a big-target threat, and Hurts capable of running and passing, opponents will have their hands full.

Hurts isn’t the only one excited about the things Barkley brings to the table. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told nfl.com that Barkley can do it all.

“You know he's such a dynamic football player,” Sirianni said. “Both as a running back and also the things he can do as a pass catcher. He's going to bring an element to our offense and to our team. As much as we see him, all the highlights that we see on the tape — from my understanding and all of our homework he's a good leader and teammate, as well. To be able to add that into our locker room, and not only the playmaking ability, but the person, is really important.”

Also, Sirianni noted the addition of Barkley is the subtraction of playing against Barkley twice a year.