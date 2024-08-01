The Nebraska Cornhuskers football program has a storied history filled with national championships, conference titles, and a tradition of producing legendary players who have left indelible marks on the sport.

Before Nebraska football kicks off for the 2024 season, we decided to rank the top 10 players in the Cornhuskers history.

1. Rich Glover (DT, 1970-1972)

Rich Glover was a dominant defensive tackle for the Cornhuskers and a key player in their national championship teams in 1970 and 1971. Known for his strength and quickness, Glover won the Outland Trophy and the Lombardi Award in 1972 as the nation's best interior lineman. He was a consensus All-American in 1971 and 1972, and his performance against Alabama in the 1972 Orange Bowl, where he recorded 22 tackles, remains legendary.

Glover's impact on Nebraska's defense was immense, helping them to two consecutive national titles. His professional career in the NFL was brief, but his college achievements secure his place among the greatest Cornhuskers.

2. Mike Rozier (RB, 1981-1983)

Mike Rozier was one of the most electrifying running backs in college football history. During his time at Nebraska, Rozier set numerous school records and won the Heisman Trophy in 1983 after rushing for 2,148 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also won the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Award that year, solidifying his status as the best player in the country.

Rozier's blend of speed, power, and vision made him a constant threat and a key player in Nebraska's potent offense. His professional career included stints in the USFL and NFL, but his college accomplishments ensure his legacy as one of the greatest Cornhuskers.

3. Trev Alberts (LB, 1990-1993)

Trev Alberts was one of the most dominant linebackers in college football during his tenure at Nebraska. Known for his speed, intensity, and playmaking ability, Alberts was a unanimous All-American in 1993 and won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker. He finished his college career with 248 tackles, 29.5 sacks, and 45 tackles for loss.

Alberts' impact on the field was immense, and his leadership helped Nebraska maintain its status as a college football powerhouse. Although injuries hampered his NFL career, Alberts' contributions to Nebraska football and his outstanding college career secure his place among the greatest Cornhuskers.

4. Dave Rimington (C, 1979-1982)

Dave Rimington is considered one of the greatest centers in college football history. He is the only player to win the Outland Trophy twice, earning the honor in 1981 and 1982. Rimington also won the Lombardi Award in 1982 and was a two-time consensus All-American. His dominance on the offensive line helped pave the way for Nebraska's powerful running game.

Rimington's impact on the field was so significant that the Dave Rimington Trophy, awarded annually to the best center in college football, is named in his honor. His contributions to Nebraska and his lasting legacy in the sport make him one of the greatest Cornhuskers.

5. Johnny Rodgers (WR, 1970-1972)

Johnny Rodgers, known as the “Jet,” was one of the most versatile and dynamic players in college football history. Rodgers won the Heisman Trophy in 1972, becoming the first receiver to earn the prestigious award. He finished his college career with 2,479 receiving yards, 1,515 rushing yards, and 45 total touchdowns. Rodgers was also a standout return specialist, making numerous game-changing plays on special teams.

Rodgers' performance in the 1971 “Game of the Century” against Oklahoma, where he returned a punt 72 yards for a touchdown, remains one of the most iconic moments in Nebraska football history. His professional career included success in the CFL and NFL, but his college accomplishments ensure his place among the greatest Cornhuskers.

Ndamukong Suh was one of the most dominant defensive players in college football history. Known for his strength, athleticism, and ability to disrupt opposing offenses, Suh won the Lombardi Award, Outland Trophy, Bednarik Award, and Nagurski Trophy in 2009. He was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, an unusual honor for a defensive player.

Suh's impact on the field was immense, recording 214 tackles, 57 tackles for loss, and 24 sacks during his college career. He went on to have a successful NFL career, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and All-Pro honors. Suh's dominance at Nebraska and his professional success secure his place among the greatest Cornhuskers.

7. Will Shields (OG, 1989-1992)

Will Shields was a dominant force on the offensive line for Nebraska, known for his strength, technique, and consistency. Shields won the Outland Trophy in 1992 and was a consensus All-American. His blocking helped pave the way for Nebraska's powerful rushing attack, and his leadership on the line was instrumental in the team's success.

Shields went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs, earning 12 Pro Bowl selections and two First-Team All-Pro honors. His contributions to Nebraska football and his professional achievements make him one of the greatest Cornhuskers.

8. Grant Wistrom (DE, 1994-1997)

Grant Wistrom was one of the most dominant defensive ends in college football history. Known for his relentless motor, strength, and playmaking ability, Wistrom won the Lombardi Award twice (1996, 1997) and was a two-time consensus All-American. He played a key role in leading Nebraska to three national championships (1994, 1995, 1997).

Wistrom finished his college career with 206 tackles, 58 tackles for loss, and 26.5 sacks. He went on to have a successful NFL career with the St. Louis Rams and Seattle Seahawks, earning a Super Bowl title. Wistrom's impact on the field and his contributions to Nebraska's success make him one of the greatest players in program history.

9. Dean Steinkuhler (OG, 1981-1983)

Dean Steinkuhler was a dominant offensive guard for Nebraska, known for his size, strength, and technique. Steinkuhler won the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award in 1983, earning consensus All-American honors. His blocking helped Nebraska's offense become one of the most potent in college football history.

Steinkuhler is also remembered for his role in the famous “Fumblerooski” play in the 1984 Orange Bowl, where he scored a 19-yard touchdown after picking up a planned fumble. He went on to have a successful NFL career with the Houston Oilers. Steinkuhler's dominance on the offensive line and his contributions to Nebraska's success secure his place among the greatest Cornhuskers.

10. Tommie Frazier (QB, 1992-1995)

Tommie Frazier is widely regarded as the greatest player in Nebraska football history. Known for his leadership, toughness, and playmaking ability, Frazier led Nebraska to back-to-back national championships in 1994 and 1995. His 75-yard touchdown run against Florida in the 1996 Fiesta Bowl is one of the most memorable plays in college football history.

Frazier finished his career with 3,521 passing yards, 2,665 rushing yards, and 79 total touchdowns. Despite not having a professional career due to health issues, Frazier's impact on Nebraska football and his role in their national titles secure his place as the greatest Cornhusker of all time.