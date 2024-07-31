The recruiting trail for the Class of 2026 is heating up, and four-star quarterback Jonas Williams has an end date in sight. The Illinois signal-caller has narrowed down his college choice to four top-tier programs, including the Alabama Crimson Tide. The other schools are Oregon, Ohio State, and LSU. According to on3.com's Hayes Fawcett, Williams will announce his commitment on August 3rd, this coming Saturday.

“Four-Star QB Jonas Williams will announce his Commitment on August 3rd, he tells me for @on3recruits,” reported Fawcett via X, formerly Twitter.

Williams' final four is filled with two Big Ten schools in Ohio State and Oregon, with Alabama and LSU representing the SEC. Per On3, Williams is considered the No.7 overall quarterback, earning his four-star rating while putting on standout performances for his high school, Lincoln-Way East in Frankfort Heights, IL.

Oregon football, Alabama football lead way for Jonas Williams' commitment

One of the most well-known mantras in football is that quarterback is the most important position on the field. If you don't have a bonafide starter who can elevate the team around him, then your team will struggle to compete for championships. Well, Williams is a quarterback that you can build an offense around. That's evidenced by the 27 offers he currently has, including his top four.

The Alabama football program has no shortage of stars, as quarterback Jalen Milroe will once again lead this year's team. Heading into coach Kalen DeBoer's first season, the Crimson Tide will once again look to make a run to the College Football Playoff. If the team is successful in qualifying, it will be competing for the program's 19th national title.

Meanwhile, Oregon football is the other leading finalist for Williams' signature. In fact, according to On3.com, they are the likely recipients of it, as the recruiting website says the Ducks have a 96.7 percent chance of landing the quarterback. If that is indeed true, then Williams could join a quarterback room led by Dante Moore, who just transferred to Eugene after his freshman season at UCLA.

Where will Williams go to college?

Based on current predictions, it certainly looks like Dan Lanning and the Oregon football program will welcome Williams to Eugene with open arms. The unpredictability of the recruitment process though means Alabama, along with Ohio State football and the LSU football team, shouldn't be counted out. After all, it can take one thought from Williams to change the narrative.

At the end of the day, it all comes down to where the 2026 signal caller will feel most at home. Who can offer him the best chance to play right away? Will he have to transfer? Can he grow and develop at the next level? Will playing for Oregon (or any of the other top choices) get him to the NFL? Come Saturday, we will find out.