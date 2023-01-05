By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

It hasn’t been the easiest season for Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors. After nabbing the fifth seed last season with a 48-34 record, the Raptors have fallen all the way down to 12th in the Eastern Conference standings after a heartbreaking overtime loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks following a spirited comeback from 21 down late in the fourth quarter.

Plenty of things just haven’t gone the Raptors’ way, but Fred VanVleet knows that this is not the time to be pointing fingers. Speaking with reporters following the loss that knocks their record to a mediocre 16-22, VanVleet revealed that there hasn’t been much discord in their locker room despite their uneven performances.

“It’s one of those things where it’s not one person’s fault. We all certainly got to play better as a unit, as a team. For the most part, there’s not much finger pointing or blaming each other because we’re all out there together. We fight together,” VanVleet said, per Toronto Star Sports.

The Raptors’ team effort was in full display in their rousing comeback against the Bucks, end result notwithstanding. Despite being down by a large amount, they rallied as a unit, pressuring the Bucks’ ballhandlers and wreaking havoc on the defensive end.

Meanwhile, on offense, Fred VanVleet may have gotten the rally going with two straight triples, but Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby scored timely buckets as well, and Gary Trent Jr. sent the game to overtime with a crucial three-ball. Pascal Siakam may not have had the best offensive game, but he too was crucial in forcing a Bobby Portis turnover that set up Trent’s heroics.

Nonetheless, with trade season approaching, the Raptors need to figure it out soon, lest they decide to sell their most coveted assets.