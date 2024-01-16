Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics bested Dennis Schroder and the Toronto Raptors on Monday night with a 105-96 victory. After Tatum dropped 19 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists, his former Celtics teammate Dennis Schroder gave him his signed jersey with the message “Go get that chip this year.”
What a gesture from the Raptors guard. Tatum certainly appreciated Schroder's gift as he posted a picture of the signed jersey on his Instagram.
Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder were teammates for just 48 games during the 2021-22 season, but it seems like the two have established a pretty solid bond despite their short time together.
After the game against the Raptors, the Celtics star spoke highly of the German guard, who led his country to the 2023 FIBA World Cup this past summer.
“He’s a great guy. We only got to play with each other for five months until the trade but great guy, great teammate,” Tatum said. “Just super competitive. You understand that when you get to be around him a lot more, if he sees something he don’t like, if he did something I didn’t like, he was going to say it. We kind of had that trust that we wanted to win. We had hard conversations but I got a lot of respect for him because at his core, he just wants to win. He’s a hell of a competitor.”
“That’s just who he is. He don’t back down from nobody and he’s always going to compete. Just as a competitor, you can respect somebody like that.”
The Raptors are nowhere near winning a title. So it seems like Schroder is rooting Tatum and the Celtics to go all the way since his current team is likely out of the championship picture.
Boston is one of the favorites to win this year's NBA championship. The Celtics have fallen short of winning it all over the last couple seasons. With the way they are playing this year, however, this might be their best chance to win. Perhaps Schroder's gift will only further motivate Tatum to go get it.