Jayson Tatum loved Dennis Schroder's motivational message.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics bested Dennis Schroder and the Toronto Raptors on Monday night with a 105-96 victory. After Tatum dropped 19 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists, his former Celtics teammate Dennis Schroder gave him his signed jersey with the message “Go get that chip this year.”

Dennis Schroder signed his Raptors jersey for Jayson Tatum with the following message 👀 "Go get that chip this year." (via @jaytatum0/ IG) pic.twitter.com/sqGUzG14VA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 16, 2024

What a gesture from the Raptors guard. Tatum certainly appreciated Schroder's gift as he posted a picture of the signed jersey on his Instagram.

Jayson Tatum's relationship with Dennis Schroder