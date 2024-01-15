There is a new team in the No. 1 spot of the NBA Power Rankings!

The Boston Celtics have sat at the top of the NBA Power Rankings week after week during the 2023-24 season. That is no longer the case, as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have seized this top spot with the trade deadline just weeks away.

While the Celtics still have the best record in the NBA, the Thunder have staked their claim as the best team in the NBA right now. Gilgeous-Alexander is playing like a true MVP candidate, Jalen Williams is beginning to emerge as a real duel-threat player on the perimeter, Josh Giddey continues to evolve into a multi-dimensional playmaker on offense, and Chet Holmgren is the perfect No. 2 option that this team needed last year. While they are young and inexperienced, the Thunder play like a group of veterans who have been together for years.

“We have great players all around on the floor,” Holmgren said after the team's recent victory over the Washington Wizards. “Everybody has gravity, so the other team has to decide what they want to give up, and if they don't want to give up the shot, then they're giving up the drive to somebody else. If they don't want to give up the drive, then they're giving up the shot. It's just kind of a pick your poison thing.”

Offensively, Oklahoma City is a tough matchup for virtually every team in the league because of all the things they can accomplish. Gilgeous-Alexander can attack and break down defenses with his ability to get to the rim, Holmgren is a mismatch for every type of big man in the league, and the Thunder hardly turn the ball over.

If you don't want to take Holmgren's word for how good the Thunder are, take Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra's.

“The first thing is, that's a very good basketball team. Alexander obviously puts a lot of pressure on you to have to get a lot of things right. Williams obviously is taking a big step forward and Holmgren really changed a lot of things for us at the rim. I felt like we had some advantages and he really protected the rim extremely well,” Spoelstra said following the Thunder's recent 128-120 victory in South Beach. “They're very well coached as well. They're organized and play to their strengths on both ends of the court. So where they are in the standings is not an accident.”

As good as the Celtics continue to be, the Thunder have won four straight games and have only lost twice since Dec. 26. In this span, they have picked up wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, and the Celtics, all of which rank inside the top 10 of the NBA Power Rankings.

At some point, it is possible that the Thunder will hit a roadblock due to their inexperience. However, with what we have seen through the first half of the season so far, Oklahoma City is looking every bit like a true championship contender. This team is going to be very tough to stop come playoff time.

With the Thunder and Celtics at the top of the NBA Power Rankings once more, let's dive into where the rest of the field stacks up against these two heavyweights in the Western and Eastern Conference, respectively, in Week 13.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (+1)

2023-24 Record: 27-11, Upcoming schedule: at LAL (1/15), at LAC (1/16), at UTA (1/18), at MIN (1/20)

What the Thunder have been able to achieve through the early portion of the 2023-24 season is quite remarkable. They rank inside the top five in both offensive and defensive rating, and their most experienced player who is part of the nightly rotation is MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Head coach Mark Daigneault deserves a ton of credit for the job he has done developing this team through the years. He is absolutely the clear frontrunner for Coach of the Year right now. As long as the Thunder keep winning games, most of which are by double digits, general manager Sam Presti will have no need to make any roster changes ahead of the trade deadline. With this said, Oklahoma City has Davis Bertans on a $17 million contract and could move him in order to bring in another impactful player.

2. Boston Celtics (-1)

2023-24 Record: 30-9, Upcoming schedule: at TOR (1/15), vs. SAS (1/17), vs. DEN (1/19), at HOU (1/21)

At 30-9 on the season, the Celtics own the best record in the league and are the team to beat in the Eastern Conference. It shouldn't come as a shock to anyone if they make it to the NBA Finals this year. However, the product Boston put out on the court against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Thursday was absolutely atrocious.

First of all, the NBA needs to get rid of back-to-backs, at least for these national TV showcase games, as nobody in the league likes them. This obviously played a role in the Celtics trailing the Bucks by 37 points at halftime, but the fact of the matter is that the Celtics looked uninterested and they quit. Along with the players quitting on the court, head coach Joe Mazzulla gave up at halftime, pulling his starters and not even attempting to try and battle back over the first few minutes of the second half.

As good as the Celtics are, this is the main reason why those picking them to win the NBA Finals should be concerned. When this team faces adversity, they tend to freeze up and are unable to solve the issues as hand. This happened against the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals and, now, these cracks in Boston's foundation are beginning to show against some of the better teams in this league. Losing to the Bucks by close to 40 points has the Celtics moving down in the NBA Power Rankings, and it's definitely more of a storyline than a headline.

3. Milwaukee Bucks (+2)

2023-24 Record: 28-12, Upcoming schedule: at CLE (1/17), at DET (1/20)

It did not appear as if this week was going to start off well for the Bucks after losing by 16 points at home to the Utah Jazz. Then the Bucks rattled off big wins over the Celtics, Warriors, and Sacramento Kings to close things out. Damian Lillard is beginning to ease his way into Milwaukee's offense, which is bad news for the rest of the league.

While they were good against the Celtics, there are still concerns looming over the Bucks' ability to defend at a high level. This team ranks just 19th in defensive rating this season. Even with two Defensive Player of the Year candidates in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, the Bucks have major problems in terms of keeping opponents out of the paint. For the Bucks to be real title threats this season, something is going to need to change on defense, especially with Khris Middleton's focus being on offense as a result of his multiple knee injuries through the years.

Milwaukee has an easier week coming up despite both games being on the road. The Cleveland Cavaliers have played well without Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, but they will still be outmatched against a longer, stronger Bucks team. The Bucks' second and final game of the upcoming week is against the Detroit Pistons. It would be a miracle if the Pistons kept that game competitive.

4. Minnesota Timberwolves (-)

2023-24 Record: 28-11, Upcoming schedule: at DET (1/17), vs. MEM (1/18), vs. OKC (1/20)

Anthony Edwards continues to grow into one of the best scorers in the league, and his talents were on display against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. The Clippers have been one of the hottest and best defensive teams in the Western Conference over the last few weeks, yet Edwards put the Wolves on his back and delivered a 33-point night in Minnesota's 109-105 home victory.

The Timberwolves have been great this season. They are tough to score against and tend to wear opponents down with Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns being their focal points on offense. However, there are some concerns surrounding the overall talent level of this team. Minnesota is not a very talented offensive team outside of Edwards and Towns, plus they have seemed to hit a rough patch on thr schedule.

Even though they went 3-1 this past week, with their only loss coming against the Celtics, the Timberwolves have lost five of their last 11 games, four of which have come on the road. Another matchup against the Thunder awaits them this upcoming week, a game that will have big implications on how the Western Conference standings will play out at the very top and how these NBA Power Rankings will look moving forward.

5. Denver Nuggets (-2)

2023-24 Record: 28-13, Upcoming schedule: at PHI (1/16), at BOS (1/19), at WAS (1/21)

Until they are defeated in the playoffs, the Denver Nuggets will remain the team to beat in the league. The Nuggets still have their same championship starting group from a season ago and after some smaller performances for his standards, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic has started to look like his dominant self again.

We all know how good the Nuggets are and how good they can continue to be as it pertains to contending for another title. What is interesting to discuss pertaining to this team is their lack of production outside of their main five players. Bruce Brown and Jeff Green were instrumental to Denver's success last season. Both left in the offseason, and this loss of production in the second unit has been very apparent.

Who is going to step up for this team? Reggie Jackson has been their sixth man to this point, but will Christian Braun and Peyton Watson step into bigger roles moving forward? This is the main reason why the Nuggets have not been the best team in the league this season and why there are a handful of teams that remain above them in the NBA Power Rankings.

6. Los Angeles Clippers (-)

2023-24 Record: 25-14, Upcoming schedule: vs. OKC (1/16), vs. BKN (1/21)

The Clippers have won eight of their last 10 games, with their only losses coming on the road against the Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers. Despite losing by three against the Lakers and four against the Timberwolves, the Clippers have clearly shown they are championship threats.

Perhaps what makes the Clippers a special team this season is the balance they have across the board. James Harden has really eased his way into the playmaking and facilitator role for this team, opening up the floor offensively for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to do whatever they want. Defensively, Los Angeles has really shown signs of improvement.

There truly isn't anything not to like about how this roster is constructed right now, as the Clippers have depth and playmakers both in and out of their starting unit. Injuries have really derailed the Clippers in recent years. So far this season, injuries really haven't impacted this team. If they can remain healthy, and it's a big if given the problems they've had through the years, this team can make their first NBA Finals appearance.

7. Philadelphia 76ers (-)

2023-24 Record: 24-13, Upcoming schedule: vs. HOU (1/15), vs. DEN (1/16), at ORL (1/19), at CHA (1/20)

With Joel Embiid missing games left and right due to ankle and knee problems, the Philadelphia 76ers have suddenly dropped four of their last six games. There is no reason to panic in Philadelphia, but Embiid's health is once again a key topic of discussion. Obviously in the mix for the MVP award again, Embiid can only miss seven more games at most in order to qualify for this year's award.

The reigning MVP returned to the floor Monday, which is good news for the 76ers as a whole given their struggles without him. The Sixers are a tough team to figure out right now because outside of Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, and Embiid, there seems to be a gap of offensive production missing. Perhaps the team and executive Daryl Morey will find the missing puzzle piece ahead of the trade deadline.

The 76ers will be challenged this upcoming week. The Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic are both great defensive teams, plus playing Denver on the second night of a back-to-back will not be an easy task, especially since Embiid could miss this game. This week will be a defining moment for Philly's offense, as the front office will learn exactly what they are missing and need to address before the deadline.

8. New Orleans Pelicans (+2)

2023-24 Record: 24-16, Upcoming schedule: at DAL (1/15), vs. CHA (1/17), vs. PHX (1/19)

Buy stock in the New Orleans Pelicans now. Willie Green has had his full assortment of players in recent games and we are finally beginning to see the rising Pelicans squad that challenged the 1-seeded Phoenix Suns in 2021. When Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III and the rest of this team's depth are healthy, the Pelicans can be one of the best teams in the league.

That has held true this season, as the Pelicans have won seven of their last nine games with basically their entire roster available. New Orleans has depth, they are great on defense, and they may just be the hardest team to stop when they look to push the ball in transition. This team has what it takes to earn home-court advantage in the first-round of the playoffs.

The Pelicans will have two key chances to prove themselves in the Western Conference this week, as wins on the road against the Dallas Mavericks and at home against the Phoenix Suns will result in the Pels moving even further up the NBA Power Rankings.

9. New York Knicks (-1)

2023-24 Record: 23-16, Upcoming schedule: vs. ORL (1/15), vs. HOU (1/17), vs. WAS (1/18), vs. TOR (1/20)

The New York Knicks have gone 6-1 since adding OG Anunoby to their lineup in favor of RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, with their only loss coming on the road to the Mavericks in a game that saw the Knicks battle back. After trailing by as many as 21 points in Dallas, the Knicks pulled within one point of the Mavs in the final minute of the game. Ultimately, some missed rebounds and shots on the final few possessions led to a four-point loss for the Knicks.

Acquiring Anunoby has reignited the Knicks' identity on defense. They seem to have that toughness and grit head coach Tom Thibodeau has been searching for, which is why New York should be viewed as one of the better teams in the East alongside the Celtics, Bucks, and Sixers.

Keep an eye out for the Knicks over the next few weeks not only in regards to the NBA Power Rankings and continuing to win games, but possibly adding another impact player at the trade deadline. New York wants to get out of Evan Fournier's contract, and it appears as if the front office is willing to move a draft pick or two in order to do so and get the player that they need to contend for a championship.

10. Indiana Pacers (-1)

2023-24 Record: 23-16, Upcoming schedule: at UTA (1/15), at SAC (1/18), at POR (1/19), at PHX (1/21)

All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a hamstring injury against the Celtics last Monday and is expected to miss a handful of weeks. This leaves the Indiana Pacers in a tough spot because they had been playing great basketball with Haliburton at the helm of things. Not to mention, this team has put themselves in a position to go out and get one of the better players available in trade talks like Toronto Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam.

With Haliburton out, the Pacers have remained afloat thus far despite not playing that great of competition. On Sunday night, they did play the Nuggets and held their own in Denver, losing by just eight points. The Pacers are a better team than many give them credit for, especially with Bennedict Mathurin continuing to come into his own and Bruce Brown stepping up as the do-it-all guy for this team.

Whether or not Indiana can make the playoffs and actually make noise comes down to whether or not they can add a significant talent in the coming weeks. A player like Siakam alongside Haliburton, when he returns from injury, would give the Pacers a chance to contend at the highest level possible.

11. Cleveland Cavaliers (+3)

2023-24 Record: 22-15, Upcoming schedule: vs. CHI (1/15), vs. MIL (1/17), at ATL (1/20)

The Cavaliers have been surprisingly good in recent weeks without two of their focal points. The good news for Cleveland is that the injuries Garland and Mobley have been dealing with could not have come at a better time, especially with the Cavs' schedule being very underwhelming. Many of the teams the Cavaliers have run into over the weeks have owned a losing record, and that will remain true this upcoming week.

Injuries have given the Cavs a chance to step back and re-evaluate themselves before the All-Star break. As a result, Cleveland has improved defensively and is beginning to learn about the depth on their roster with Caris LeVert, Sam Merrill, and Georges Niang holding big roles off the bench. It is also worth noting that the Cavaliers have started to show some major improvements on defense compared to how they began the season.

Donovan Mitchell is not going anywhere this season, and it shouldn't be long before both Garland and Mobley are back out on the court. Cleveland is a dangerous team, but are they better than last season? Teams that can attack rebounds and the paint on offense can still give the Cavs some headaches.

12. Dallas Mavericks (+1)

2023-24 Record: 23-17, Upcoming schedule: vs. NOP (1/15), at LAL (1/17), at GSW (1/19)

The Dallas Mavericks have been a tough team to understand this season. While they have picked up some great wins against higher ranked teams in the NBA Power Rankings, the Mavs have also lost some games to teams ranked in the bottom 10 of the rankings. The thing with the Mavs is that other than the Timberwolves, they really haven't beaten one of the better teams in the league.

As long as Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are on the floor, Dallas has an explosive offense that can really put up points when their perimeter shots are falling. These two All-Stars are good for 30-plus points on any given night, putting the Mavs in a position to once again make some noise come playoff time.

Still, this team is inconsistent and the talent they have outside of their two stars can be concerning. This is a huge week approaching for Dallas. Going 3-0 will ease all the tensions surrounding this team, but a loss on the road to the Lakers or Warriors will once again raise valid question marks about this group's ability to win when it matters most.

13. Miami Heat (-1)

2023-24 Record: 23-16, Upcoming schedule: at BKN (1/15), at TOR (1/17), vs. ATL (1/19), at ORL (1/21)

Jimmy Butler has not played since the end of December due to a calf injury. As a result, the Heat have gone 4-4 in their last eight games, struggling to find consistent production on offense. It is hard to overlook the Heat even with their struggles, especially since they proved everyone wrong last season when they made the NBA Finals as the 8-seed in the East. We should never count out Erik Spoelstra and this organization.

However, even with Butler, this group is not the most efficient offensive team. The Heat struggle to get inside the paint on offense, and longer, more athletic teams can really bother them on the interior due to Miami's lack of size outside of Bam Adebayo. Whether or not the Heat can build an effective offense with Butler, Adebayo, and Tyler Herro on the floor together this season is yet to be seen due to various injuries not allowing these three to play alongside one another.

Amid all of their concerns, the Heat have found ways to win tight games and be seven games over .500 to this point in the year. Other than a much-anticipated matchup on the road against the Magic, the Heat will have three opportunities to add more wins against teams with losing records. Due to the fact that it is still hard to evaluate them with Butler out (he is nearing a return), Miami finds themselves in the middle of the NBA Power Rankings.

14. Orlando Magic (-3)

2023-24 Record: 21-18, Upcoming schedule: at NYK (1/15), at ATL (1/17), vs. PHI (1/19), vs. MIA (1/21)

Even though they have lost seven of their last 10 games, the Magic are a really good basketball team this season. Their main problem right now is that Franz Wagner hurt his ankle, making life difficult for a young team in a rough patch of their schedule. Nine of the Magic's last 13 games have been on the road, and they recently had a long trip along the West Coast. So, let's cut them a little slack.

Orlando currently ranks second in defensive rating and is only allowing opponents to take about 86 shot attempts per game, one of the best marks in the entire league. The Magic can rebound, they can limit possessions, and they have a rising star who should make his first All-Star Game appearance in Paolo Banchero.

It will be interesting to see if the Magic make any moves at the trade deadline. Wendell Carter Jr.'s name has been coming up in rumors recently, and they could really benefit from adding another scoring weapon. The East is tight right now, yet the Magic stand out because of how they have looked defensively this season.

15. Sacramento Kings (-)

2023-24 Record: 23-16, Upcoming schedule: at PHX (1/16), vs. IND (1/18)

Contrary to the Magic, the Sacramento Kings are an awful defensive team, leading directly to their inconsistent play. De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis can only do so much offensively, which is why the philosophy of just outscoring their opponents is not working this season, especially when guys like Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter are not scoring. Teams have learned how to defend the Kings, leading to their inconsistent play to this point in the year.

It truly seems like Fox and sixth man Malik Monk are the Kings' only true source of scoring production. Keegan Murray has stepped up at times, but it is weird to see this Kings team, which ranked first in offensive rating a season ago, struggle to find their identity this year when they brought everyone back.

The Kings are not one of the four best teams in the conference anymore and, quite honestly, it would not be shocking to see them fall to the play-in tournament region of the standings during the second half of the season.

16. Utah Jazz (+4)

2023-24 Record: 21-20, Upcoming schedule: vs. IND (1/15), vs. GSW (1/17), vs. OKC (1/18), at HOU (1/20)

What is going on in Utah? From a 7-16 record to now being 21-20 on the season, the Utah Jazz have flipped their season around. A lot of this has to do with Lauri Markkanen's return from injury, but head coach Will Hardy and his staff have done a fantastic job of spreading their production out between rotations that almost resemble what Kentucky did several years ago with their platoon system.

Collin Sexton has thrived in the starting lineup, as has Jordan Clarkson once again coming off the bench. Keyonte George continues to make an impact in his rookie season, Walker Kessler is taking advantage of his opportunities coming off the bench, and Utah's overall depth has showed in recent weeks.

While they are still expected to part ways with a player or two ahead of the deadline, the Jazz are turning into a great offensive team, scoring at least 120 points in seven of their last eight games. The Jazz are the biggest risers in this week's NBA Power Rankings.

17. Phoenix Suns (-)

2023-24 Record: 21-18, Upcoming schedule: vs. SAC (1/16), at NOP (1/19), vs. IND (1/21)

The Phoenix Suns are beginning to look like the offensive force many imagined when they first traded for Bradley Beal in the offseason. This is due to the fact that their Big 3 is finally healthy and playing alonsideone another.

As long as they are healthy, the Suns are going to be a force that is impossible to stop on offense. Defensively, this team has gaps to fill, ones that the front office will look to address at the trade deadline and possibly on the buyout market. Keep an eye on the Suns with the contracts of Nassir Little and Grayson Allen.

18. Golden State Warriors (-)

2023-24 Record: 18-21, Upcoming schedule: at MEM (1/15), at UTA (1/17), vs. DAL (1/19)

Draymond Green is expected to return to the court from his suspension on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. Will this be the spark that the Golden State Warriors need?

This has been a season of torment for the Warriors. From injuries to poor shooting percentages to just some overall bad luck late in games, Golden State looks like a shell of the championship roster they've been. A change appears imminent for the Warriors, one that could wind up seeing Andrew Wiggins or another core member on the move.

19. Houston Rockets (-3)

2023-24 Record: 19-19, Upcoming schedule: at PHI (1/15), at NYK (1/17), vs. UTA (1/20), vs. BOS (1/21)

Win streaks have turned into losing skids for the Houston Rockets this season, as they have been unable to consistently string together back-to-back good weeks. Just this past week, the Rockets were unable to impress, with their only win being a two-point win over the Detroit Pistons.

It seems like time is starting to catch up to the Rockets in the sense of their immaturity and youth being a glaring weakness. There is no go-to scoring option on this team right now, which has led to some fourth-quarter struggles. Jalen Green must step up and be this player alongside Alperen Sengun if the Rockets are to possibly make the playoffs this season.

Another tough week awaits the Rockets, one that will likely see their record dip below .500.

20. Los Angeles Lakers (-1)

2023-24 Record: 19-21, Upcoming schedule: vs. OKC (1/15), vs. DAL (1/17), vs. BKN (1/19), vs. POR (1/21)

The Lakers continue to move down the NBA Power Rankings, this time finding themselves ranked No. 20 overall. At this point, the Lakers are nothing more than a team that could sneak into the playoffs via the play-in tournament as their offensive struggles continue.

Much like the Warriors, change is coming in Los Angeles. It is hard to imagine that this roster will look to same after the trade deadline, especially with outside noise calling for internal changes to be made, specifically on the sideline with Darvin Ham.

It seems like so long ago that the Lakers won the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament. Perhaps their new banner has brought bad luck?

21. Chicago Bulls (+1)

2023-24 Record: 19-22, Upcoming schedule: at CLE (1/15), at TOR (1/18), vs. MEM (1/20)

The Chicago Bulls just seem to be hanging around in the NBA Power Rankings, occasionally moving up a spot or two and then falling back down the following week. This team is the definition of inconsistent in the sense that they can't seem to make up their minds of what to do moving forward. Zach LaVine is still on this roster despite wanting a trade, and it remains to be seen if the Bulls will actually find one this season.

At what point does the front office realize this and finally make a change? Maybe that time will finally come this upcoming week, as going 1-2 or 0-3 may result in Chicago finally making a trade.

22. Toronto Raptors (-1)

2023-24 Record: 15-24, Upcoming schedule: vs. BOS (1/15), vs. MIA (1/17), vs. CHI (1/18), at NYK (1/20)

Since trading OG Anunoby to the Knicks, the Toronto Raptors have looked like a better, more formed team with RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley being focal points offensively. Still, the question for the Raptors remains whether or not they are going to be trading Pascal Siakam.

It is very clear that Scottie Barnes is going to be the focal point moving forward, and Barrett's emergence as a No. 2 offensive weapon in recent games may just answer Toronto's own questions about Siakam's value. There are a handful of teams vying for Siakam right now, which is why now is the time for the Raptors to get the most in return for him.

There is still an outside chance this team can make a run during the second half of the season, even if they do decide to trade the All-Star.

23. Brooklyn Nets (-)

2023-24 Record: 16-22, Upcoming schedule: vs. MIA (1/15), at POR (1/17), at LAL (1/19), at LAC (1/21)

One team we should expect to be sellers at the trade deadline is the Brooklyn Nets. Nothing has gone right for the Nets this season outside of Cam Thomas' emergence and the play of Mikal Bridges, and even Bridges has been slumping.

Ben Simmons continues to sit out due to injuries, with no timetable for his return. The Nets own a roster full of veteran talents who can be moved for future assets. While they are not the worst team in the Eastern Conference, the Nets just have too many holes on their roster that can't be filled until the offseason and possibly in free agency.

Seeing as how weak the bottom of the East is, Brooklyn and Bridges should still be able to claim a spot in the play-in tournament, regardless of who they trade. Still, they remain near the bottom of these Week 13 NBA Power Rankings.

24. Atlanta Hawks (-)

2023-24 Record: 15-23, Upcoming schedule: vs. SAS (1/15), vs. ORL (1/17), at MIA (1/19), vs. CLE (1/20)

Speaking of sellers at the trade deadline, Dejounte Murray's time with the Atlanta Hawks is running out. The same may be true for veteran center Clint Capela. The Hawks are open to making deals right now, and Murray is the player who can bring the most return.

Alongside Trae Young, Murray has played well. However, he hasn't been the right fit for Atlanta's style of play, so the Hawks have continued to decline in the NBA Power Rankings as a result. The chances of Murray being dealt are very high right now, which leads many around the league to believe that the Hawks will take this opportunity to part ways with any unfavorable contracts they no longer want.

Atlanta is open for business in a season that continues to go every which way but theirs.

25. Memphis Grizzlies (-)

2023-24 Record: 14-25, Upcoming schedule: vs. GSW (1/15), at MIN (1/18), at CHI (1/20)

Ja Morant is out for the season. Marcus Smart is out indefinitely due to a finger injury. Desmond Bane is expected to miss a handful of time due to an ankle sprain. Nothing has gone right for the Memphis Grizzlies this season, as the injury bug has hit them harder than any other team in the league.

This season is now all about building and learning about the future in Memphis. Recent draft picks like Jake LaRavia, David Roddy, and Ziaire Williams now have a chance to prove their worth in a lost season for the Grizzlies, though even LaRavia is injured for the time being. Memphis now hopes that they can land one of the more favorable lottery picks in June's draft given all of their injuries stacking up.

26. San Antonio Spurs (+2)

2023-24 Record: 7-31, Upcoming schedule: at ATL (1/15), at BOS (1/17), at CHA (1/19), at WAS (1/20)

We said it a few weeks ago and it remains true right now. The San Antonio Spurs are better than their record says they are. Victor Wembanyama has looked like a legit All-Star in recent weeks while Spurs improve every single night.

“This is the fifth game in a row where they played like this and played well enough to win a game,” Gregg Popovich said after the Spurs' loss on Saturday against the Bulls. “Starting with Milwaukee and Cleveland, the two wins [and] tonight. They're showing more consistency.”

The Spurs are only going to get better as the season goes on, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them rise in the NBA Power Rankings by the end of the season.

27. Portland Trail Blazers (-1)

2023-24 Record: 10-29, Upcoming schedule: vs. BKN (1/17), vsd. IND (1/19), at LAL (1/21)

The Portland Trail Blazers continue to be a team that looks out of sorts every single night. Scoot Henderson is beginning to look more comfortable alongside Anfernee Simons, though, which is good news for this franchise.

Overall, the Trail Blazers are really bad and are barely competitive. They even lost a game to the Thunder by 62 points. Thing are ugly in Portland right now.

28. Charlotte Hornets (-1)

2023-24 Record: 8-29, Upcoming schedule: at NOP (1/17), vs. SAS (1/19), vs. PHI (1/20)

LaMelo Ball is back for the Charlotte Hornets. Still, this team can't win a game. At what point do the Hornets understand that the roster they have can't compete in the Eastern Conference?

While they have some talent with Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges, Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, and others alongside Ball, the Hornets just don't have a sense of direction whatsoever. This team is bad defensively, and they aren't patient enough on offense to hang with better teams in this league.

Another lottery pick is on the horizon for Charlotte.

29. Washington Wizards (-1)

2023-24 Record: 7-31, Upcoming schedule: vs. DET (1/15), at NYK (1/18), vs. SAS (1/20), vs. DEN (1/21)

The Washington Wizards will play the Pistons in the game of all games on Monday. In a matchup of the two worst teams in the league, a lot is on the line simply because nobody wants to be deemed the worst team in the league!

Kyle Kuzma called out the Pistons on social media last month, claiming that nobody wants to be “that team,” yet his squad is not much better. Well, I guess we will find out which team is actually better soon enough.

30. Detroit Pistons (-)

2023-24 Record: 3-36, Upcoming schedule: at WAS (1/15), vs. MIN (1/17), vs. MIL (1/20)

If the Pistons lose on Monday to the Wizards, they will extend their losing streak to eight games. We aren't doing this again, are we?

Well, if the Pistons lose to Washington, their losing streak will be extended to at least 11 games, as they won't beat Minnesota or Milwaukee. Cade Cunningham is now hurt and the Pistons dumped Marvin Bagley III to Washington in exchange for some veterans who will free up cap space in the offseason.

That trade is part of a “first step” of retooling this roster yet again as this rebuild falls flat on its face. What will Detroit do next? No matter what, it's hard to see the Pistons getting out of this last spot in the NBA Power Rankings anytime soon, if at all, this season.