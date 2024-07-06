The 2024 NBA Draft has come and gone, leaving teams with fresh talent and renewed hopes for the future. For the Toronto Raptors, the draft was a critical opportunity to add pieces that could bolster their roster and help them climb back into contention. Remember that the Raptors have a history of making savvy picks. This year, they aimed to address specific needs while also securing the best talent available. Here’s a deep dive into each of their picks and how they graded out.

The Raptors 2024 Offseason Needs

After moving on from nearly every player from their 2019 championship team, the Raptors hit rock bottom in the 2023-24 season. They lost 19 of their last 21 games and ended with a dismal 25-57 record. It marked their worst performance since 2011.

Unfortunately, their struggles weren't enough to retain their 2024 first-round pick. This had been traded to San Antonio at the 2023 deadline in a deal for Jakob Poeltl. The pick, which had top-six protection, had a 46 percent chance to remain with the Raptors. However, it fell to No. 8 on draft lottery day and thus went to the Spurs.

The silver lining of relinquishing their 2024 first-round pick is that all their future first-rounders are now unencumbered. If they had kept this year's pick, they would still owe a lightly protected 2025 first-rounder to the Spurs. This freedom allows Toronto to fully commit to a rebuild and aim for a top pick in the 2025 draft. However, with considerable veteran talent still on the roster, this may not be the most practical approach.

Despite not controlling their lottery pick, the Raptors held a couple of selections in the top 31 of this year’s draft, thanks to trades with the Pacers (No. 19) and Pistons (No. 31). While this year’s draft class may not boast elite talent at the top, it has solid depth. It provides Toronto with multiple opportunities to find valuable, low-cost prospects.

Here we will look at the three trade targets for the Toronto Raptors in the 2024 NBA offseason after winning the draft lottery.

No. 19, Ja'Kobe Walter, SG, Baylor

Selecting Ja'Kobe Walter at No. 19 might seem redundant after taking Gradey Dick last year. This is especially true since Walter's main appeal is his shooting, despite an underwhelming freshman season. Historically, the Raptors have favored length and athleticism, which Walter doesn’t quite embody.

Recall as well that Walter slid due to inconsistent performance at Baylor. This inconsistency paradoxically highlights his potential, making him a victim of his own peaks. Yes, he might not be the perfect fit. Still, Walter was arguably the best prospect available at this spot. Finding a player with his skill set, physical attributes, and upside outside the lottery is rare. Given the Raptors' recent struggles to secure reliable shooters, Walter represents a significant win. This pick earns a decent grade for its potential impact.

Grade: B

No. 31, Jonathan Mogbo, PF, San Francisco

Initially, the selection of Jonathan Mogbo felt like a bit of a wash. This was especially true with prospects like Kyle Filipowski, Tyler Smith, Tyler Kolek, and Bobi Klintman still available. However, considering Coach Rajakovic’s style and the front office's preference for high-energy players, this pick deserves another look. The Raptors' lack of depth among big wings adds value to this choice. As such, Mogbo has the potential to become a versatile big wing rather than being limited to a small-ball center role. That is why we're giving him a generous B instead.

Grade: B

No. 45, Jamal Shead, PG, Houston

At No. 45, the Raptors secured a steal with Jamal Shead. He has been one of college basketball's standout players in recent years. Shead is a defensive dynamo at the point of attack, though slightly undersized for a point guard. His defensive intensity and playmaking skills could carve out a valuable role as a backup, making this pick a bargain.

Grade: A

No. 57, Ulrich Chomche, C, Cameroon

Toronto traded for pick No. 57 to select Ulrich Chomche. He is the first NBA Academy Africa product to be drafted. Chomche impressed evaluators at the Draft Combine. As such, he steadily rose in the weeks leading up to the draft. Standing 6'10 with a 7'4 wingspan, he is raw but possesses significant upside due to his physical tools and athleticism. The big question now is whether the Raptors are willing to invest time and patience in his potential.

Grade: C

Looking Ahead

Overall, the Raptors' draft strategy reflected a mix of immediate impact and long-term potential. Walter’s shooting and Mogbo’s energy address current needs. In addition, Shead’s defensive tenacity and Chomche’s developmental upside provide promising prospects for the future. The combination of these picks suggests a thoughtful approach to building a well-rounded roster capable of competing in the near term and developing for the long haul.