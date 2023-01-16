New Orleans Pelicans’ star CJ McCollum recently hinted at player unhappiness on the Toronto Raptors during a recent podcast, per O.G.OOSE on Twitter. McCollum’s take is especially notable given the trade rumors that are swirling around the Raptors.

“I think in terms of what they (Raptors) need or what they are lacking, something is going to happen.” McCollum said. “I don’t know what. There’s rumblings about certain players on the team not being happy and due to tampering I can’t speak to that. But I think they’re going to move someone.”

As he mentioned, McCollum couldn’t go in-depth on the topic due to potential tampering violations. But a trade seems likely amid Toronto’s lackluster campaign.

The Raptors entered the 2022-2023 season with optimistic expectations. But they have faltered due to a mixture of injuries and underperformance. They could still make a run at a play-in spot. But the chances of them emerging as a serious Eastern Conference contender are slim. And if there are chemistry issues on the team, as CJ McCollum alluded too, the odds of a trade coming to fruition will only increase.

Meanwhile, McCollum’s Pelicans have the third best record in the Western Conference as of this story’s publication, trailing only the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies. They have enjoyed a strong campaign without question and could profile as a possible trade suitor for the Raptors down the road.

With the trade deadline right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if Toronto makes any high-profile moves.