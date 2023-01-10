By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Toronto Raptors, who will be without Otto Porter Jr. for the rest of the year after he underwent season-ending left foot surgery on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old suffered a dislocated toe during a win over the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 14; the original plan was to avoid surgery and continue to progress in hopes of a January return.

That’s no longer the case for Porter Jr., who will be shut down until later in 2023 after surgery.

“This was a tough decision for Otto, he had hoped to avoid surgery, but ultimately a decision had to be made to ensure his long-term health,” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said on Tuesday. “We look forward to his healthy recovery.”

Porter Jr. was averaging 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists over just eight games this year after he signed a two-year, $12.4 million contract with the Raptors in the off-season.

The Georgetown product was drafted with the third overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards, and spent the first six years of his career in the nation’s capital.

Porter was traded to the Chicago Bulls in 2019, and had short stints in Chicago and Orlando with the Magic before signing with the Golden State Warriors in 2021. He won an NBA championship in California when the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in six games in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Otto Porter Jr. played a sizeable role in the finals, starting in Game Six and helping the Warriors win their fourth championship in eight years before heading north to join the Raptors.