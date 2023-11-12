Dennis Schroder did not take lightly to the Celtics' decision to challenge a foul call while being up by 30 over the Raptors.

Well, that's a loss that you immediately want to forget about. The Toronto Raptors were able to keep it close against the Boston Celtics early on. All of that changed in the second quarter, though. Boston broke away in the second and never looked back. The result was a 23-point blowout that wasn't as close as the final score says.

After the game, though, Raptors guard Dennis Schroder had some things to say. In particular, Schroder took offense after the Celtics challenged a call late in the fourth quarter, when they were up by 30. Schroder said that it was a disrespect to the team, especially since the game was out of reach at that point, per Gary Washburn.

“Dennis Schroder had an issue with the #Celtics challenge up 27 with 3:39 left. “Up 30 you're not supposed to challenge nothing,” he told the Globe. “You won, it's three minutes left. You shouldn't disrespect us like that.” #Raptors”

The Raptors came into this season will relatively low expectations. With a new head coach at the helm and a losing season prior, many just wanted to see progress from the team. So far, Toronto has been a bit of a rollercoaster. They've handed Philadelphia their only loss of the season AND defeated the Bucks superteam… but they have also losses to the Blazers and the Bulls.

It's hard to tell where this season will take the Raptors. Scottie Barnes is looking pretty good once again, but they seem to be stuck between rebuilding and contending. Sooner or later, they'll need to make a move that puts them on a direct path.