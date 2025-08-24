Nebraska football quarterback Dylan Raiola has a strong friendship with Kansas City Chiefs play caller Patrick Mahomes. That friendship has been criticized by some fans and on social media. Raiola is defending his connection with the Super Bowl champion quarterback, Mahomes.

“So, we kind of train with the same people,” Raiola said on the Hail Varsity YouTube show. “We were in Texas at the same time and kind of crossed paths. I had the opportunity to kind of watch him just throw. Talked to him, introduced myself, and like any other person, he’s just a normal guy. Respects and likes to relate to other people. That was kind of the first time we met.”

Raiola said that following that initial connection, Mahomes reached out to the Nebraska quarterback.

“Came back to Texas later that month, and I saw him again. He gave me his number. That was kind of like shook me up because I should be asking him for his number,” Raiola said. “But he gave it to me. I’m just so grateful for that, to add to another guy that I can reach out to for advice and I just think ever since, it’s been him supporting and I’ve been supporting him because at the end of the day, I’m still a fan of football.”

Raiola is about to start up his second season at Nebraska football. He led the Cornhuskers to seven victories in the 2024 season.

Dylan Raiola has big expectations at Nebraska football this year

Raiola has been working hard this offseason to improve his game. He has earned the respect and admiration of his head coach, Matt Rhule. Rhule said that Raiola has been a leader, and that leadership has trickled down the roster.

“What I’m excited about is, they’ve done it. They’ve worked hard. They’ve worked really hard,” Rhule said, per On3. “There’s a lot of things that we talked about, belief and confidence that are the next phase. But even yesterday, there was an issue with a player, he was late for the players-only meeting.

“Most of times they’re like, ‘Hey, Coach, we’re having a players-only meeting.’ Dylan just called, ‘Hey, we’re having a players-only meeting.’ And so what does that mean? It means that there’s an investment. There’s a caring factor.”

Raiola finished his freshman season throwing for 13 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions. The Nebraska gunslinger posted 2,819 passing yards.

The Cornhuskers start their season on Thursday, against Cincinnati. The two squads are playing at Arrowhead Stadium, so Mahomes may end up going to the game.