The Los Angeles Rams delivered a swift change in the quarterback room Sunday. Matthew Stafford is now one less a backup QB. Let alone Saturday's starting option in the NFL Preseason finale.

The franchise is waiving Dresser Winn. Former NFL Network analyst Andrew Siciliano revealed Winn as one of 11 roster moves from the Rams.

Winn handled QB1 duties against the Cleveland Browns. Head coach Sean McVay opted to keep him out there throughout the afternoon.

Winn responded by hitting 15-of-23 passing for 190 yards. He hit Drake Stoops on a short 1-yard touchdown throw during the second quarter with under two minutes to go.

Drake Stoops gets us on the board!!

Winn played in previous stints with the Rams. The 26-year-old headed to L.A. after going undrafted in 2023. He got waived on Aug. 29, 2023 ahead of the 53-man roster cutoff. But he returned in November to join the practice squad.

He also previously played for the Memphis Showboats in the UFL. Winn made one more L.A. reappearance in June 2025.

Stafford resumed practice following some lingering back issues. Now he and Jimmy Garoppolo are roster locks ahead of the Wednesday roster deadline.

Matthew Stafford backup among nearly dozen of Rams moves

McVay stood on the postgame podium Saturday sharing how proud he was for the guys who competed in Cleveland. But admitted “We're going to have some tough decisions over the next couple days.”

That involved topping off the 2025 active roster and finalizing who makes the cut. Along with Winn, the Rams released nearly a dozen players.

Linebacker Tony Fields II is one notable release. Fields is the same age as Winn and is a former Browns defender. He landed in Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2021 draft out of West Virginia. He came to the league winning Big 12 Newcomer of the Year honors. But he had trouble cracking the 53-man roster at both Cleveland and L.A.

Offensive line rose as one area with multiple waives. Ben Dooley, John Leglue, Mike McAllister, and Trey Wedig all were waived. Tight end McCallan Castles joined the list of offensive players who parted ways ahead of the final roster decision day. Representing the roster changes on the defensive side are safety Malik Dixon-Williams, defensive tackle Decarius Hawthorne, fellow DL Da'Jon Terry and outside linebacker Josh Pearcy.