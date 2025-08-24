The Los Angeles Dodgers were able to get Max Muncy back shortly, but he recently landed on the 10-day injured list because of a right oblique strain. It was the same injury that kept him sidelined for three months last season, and it's uncertain when he will return to the lineup this time around.

Dave Roberts gave an update on Muncy, and it sounds like he's taking the necessary steps to get back, according to Dodgers beat writer Max Muncy.

“Per Dodgers Dave Roberts — Max Muncy will face live pitching during the homestand this week and could go on a rehab assignment soon,” Plunkett wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier in the week, Roberts said that Muncy took some swings without any issues.

“He hit off a tee [Wednesday], so he is in a good spot. Trending in the right direction. I don’t know time of return, but all things that I hear, it’s been really promising. … No discomfort,” Roberts said.

While Muncy is sidelined, Buddy Kennedy and Alex Freeland have stepped in at third base.

Muncy missed around five weeks with a bone bruise in his left knee that happened in their game against the Chicago White Sox on July 2. He was then placed on the 10-day injured list and was activated on Aug. 4. When he was initially injured, it was suspected that he would need around six weeks to recover.

When Muncy returned, he played in eight games and started in seven of them before getting injured again. He was playing well in his return as well, and the hope is that he can recapture that same success when he comes back.

The Dodgers are 73-57 and are in second place in the NL West, as they're still competing with the San Diego Padres for the first spot in the division.