The Washington Commanders have just two weeks left until they kick off their most anticipated season in well over a decade. The Commanders are coming off of a 2024 season in which they shocked the NFL world by making it all the way to the NFC Championship Game, and in which Jayden Daniels put together arguably the most impressive rookie season in league history.

One of the more underrated aspects of what makes a good team in the NFL is having a competent backup quarterback play in the case of injury, and right now, the Commanders' situation is a bit murky in that department.

“If Washington keeps three quarterbacks, Saturday's outing for Sam Hartman did not help him at all. Hartman struggled for a third preseason game. He played the entire first half vs. Baltimore, completing 12 of 17 passes for 114 yards and two interceptions — including a pick-six. Most of his completions were behind the line, and his throws to the outside lacked zip,” reported John Keim of ESPN. “The question becomes whether or not Washington keeps 38-year-old Josh Johnson, who was better than Hartman but also threw three interceptions this summer.”

Keim also noted that “A lot comes down to how the team feels about backup Marcus Mariota's Achilles tendinitis that sidelined him for most of the past three weeks. Mariota returned to practice last week.”

A big decision for the Commanders

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn holds a press conference before training camp at Gillette Stadium.
Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

Not every team in the NFL keeps three quarterbacks on the active roster, but if Washington does, they don't appear to have a great set of options to take over that third spot on the depth chart.

Conventional wisdom would suggest taking Hartman due to his relative youth and theoretical potential to improve, but he may not provide the best bang for Washington's buck at the current moment.

Of course, the Commanders are hoping that the only time they will see backup quarterbacks this year is when they are blowing teams out by so many points that Daniels is no longer needed, or if they've already secured their seeding for the playoffs and rest the starters.

The Commanders will kick off their 2025 season at home against the New York Giants on September 7 at 1:00 PM ET.

More Commanders News
The New York Jets perfect trade offer for disgruntled Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin
Jets’ perfect Terry McLaurin trade proposal to CommandersMike Gianakos ·
Baltimore Ravens place kicker Tyler Loop (33) kicks a field goal during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys.
Ravens kicker puts exclamation point on Commanders clash with 61-yard field goalJosh Davis ·
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball past Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Howard Cross III (95) and Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) to score a touchdown during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium.
Commanders’ Dan Quinn gets brutally honest on Jayden DanielsGerard Angelo Samillano ·
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) attempts to tackle Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium
Grading the 49ers-Commanders Brian Robinson Jr. tradeKendall Capps ·
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) attempts to stop Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) as he runs the ball in the first quarter in the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
49ers, Commanders agree to Brian Robinson tradeGerard Angelo Samillano ·
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) after connecting on a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium.
Jayden Daniels ‘optimistic’ that Terry McLaurin, Commanders will reach agreementJackson Stone ·