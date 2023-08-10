While Toronto Raptors veteran guard Dennis Schroder may have earned a journeyman label in the NBA after playing for five different teams over the past five years, the 29-year-old has been a fixture on Germany men's national basketball team since 2014 and has held the captaincy since 2022.

To that point, there's no team in the world that's relying on Schroder and his health more than Germany, who took down Canada's men's national basketball team in an exhibition game on Tuesday, Aug. 9, as both teams prepare for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Schroder, who had 15 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in their 86-81 victory, would reveal to German media members that day that he “had Achilles tendon problems at the end of the season and then all the time in the offseason” (h/t BasketNews).

“I've had it treated, and I'm trying to get back to 100 percent,” he says. “This is our eighth training session and one game,” he continues, explaining the process of his physical rehab. “… It's looking very good.”

Gordon Herbert, Germany's head coach, would go into further detail about Schroder's health status:

“He's in good shape, but he's not in top basketball shape yet. We still have time. We work on it every day. We have to work hard in training, but we also need days to recover.”

The prospects of Germany medaling in the 2023 FIBA World Cup aside, Schroder's Achilles injury is noteworthy as it relates to the NBA as well.

On a personal note, Schroder usually plays around 65 games per season, but may end up more if his malady lingers. On a grander scale, due to the Raptors' thin backcourt depth, Schroder may find that another point guard has been added to Toronto's roster prior to training camp.