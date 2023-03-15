Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Denver Nuggets have a problem, and it doesn’t look like they are closing to solving their woes after Tuesday’s showing against the Toronto Raptors.

Fred VanVleet and co. got off to a hot start to pile more misery on Denver, and they made history in the process. With their 49-point outing in the opening frame, the Raptors actually set the record for their most points in a quarter in franchise history, per NBA on ESPN.

VanVleet led the way in the first quarter, as he dropped 14 points on Nikola Jokic and his Nuggets. OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes were phenomenal as well, dropping 10 and nine points respectively to help the Raptors build a 19-point lead in the period, 49-30.

The Nuggets entered the game on a three-game losing streak, and it looks like they are about to make that four straight defeats following that horrendous display to start the game.

Defense has been a big issue for the Nuggets, and it’s clear it continues to be a major problem for them. In their previous three losses, they allowed their opponents to average 122 points on them.

As for the Raptors, they couldn’t wish for a better start than their 49-piece. It’s the most in a quarter for them anyway. They are also on a three-game losing streak entering the contest, so they could really use a big start to improve their chances of ending that slide. Toronto badly needs a win as well as they compete for a playoff spot in the East.