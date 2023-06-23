The Toronto Raptors decided to draft Kansas guard Gradey Dick with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Pick. Gradey Dick showed off a little of his personality after the draft, displaying an unreal Donald Duck impersonation, via Bleacher Report.

Gradey Dick's impersonation of Donald Duck is UNREAL 😂 (@SiriusXMNBA)pic.twitter.com/5qTRRUiYSx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 23, 2023

“What's up, I'm Gradey Dick…I'm going to Toronto.”

The impersonation is actually uncanny and one that Dick should be proud of. If Gradey Dick is as good at basketball as he is at his Donald Duck impersonation, then the Raptors got an absolute steal in the draft.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In all seriousness, Raptors fans should be happy with the No. 13 overall pick. Gradey Dick was one of the best shooters in college basketball last season as a freshman, and at 19-years-old, he figures to only get better. Additionally, Dick is 6'8, so he brings elite size to go along with his shooting ability.

Dick also made headlines during the NBA Draft for his red, sparkling suit that he said was inspired by the Wizard of Oz. Whatever the inspiration was, Raptors fans have be to excited to be getting a player that definitely has a star personality.

The Raptors selected Gradey Dick amid an interesting offseason where the future looks extremely uncertain. Most of what this team looks like next year will depend on the NBA free agency decision of Fred VanVleet; if he opts to resign than the Raptors should look fairly similar, but if he doesn't, then don't be surprised to see the Raptors blow it up.

One thing for certain is that Gradey Dick will be on the Raptors this next season. Win or lose, he will be getting a few laughs from his new teammates with his Donald Duck impersonation.