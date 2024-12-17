While no one expected the Toronto Raptors to be competitive during the 2024-25 season, they have at least been one of the most exciting teams to watch in the NBA. However, injuries have been troubling the Raptors all season long, with Immanuel Quickley still on the mend and Scottie Barnes, shortly after returning from an orbital fracture, proceeding to injure his ankle. To make matters worse, the Raptors may be in danger of missing Jakob Poeltl after their starting center sustained a serious-looking groin injury in their 122-121 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Poeltl, as per Josh Lewenberg of TSN, ended up slipping on a spot near the restricted area where officials were dealing with condensation earlier in the game. It was a brutal looking slip for the Raptors center, as he nearly did a full slip while trying to contest a floater attempt from Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu.

Expand Tweet

At the very least, the good news for the Raptors is that Poeltl was able to return to the locker room under his own power, although it has to be said that he was walking gingerly. Poeltl had to exit the game early (he left the game at the 10:12 mark of the fourth quarter) and was not able to return, so he was not present for when Toronto stormed back from a double-digit deficit and nearly snatched the victory.

The hope for the Raptors is that the groin injury Poeltl suffered isn't too serious and that he would be back to action for their Thursday night contest against the Brooklyn Nets. If Poeltl cannot go on Thursday, expect the likes of Chris Boucher, Kelly Olynyk, and even Jamal Shead to get some extended burn.

Raptors scrap and claw amid tanking season

If there ever was a year for the Raptors to punt, it's this season; in addition to Cooper Flagg, a few of the incoming NBA prospects look like gems, with the likes of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, just to name a few, looking like franchise-altering talents. But they have been building some winning habits this season even if it hasn't resulted in much on the wing column.

Even though the Raptors have a bad 7-20 record, they have shown an indomitable fighting spirit, and that is a testament to the solid coaching of Darko Rajakovic that he has his men ready to compete on most nights. And Monday night showed nothing different, as they nearly came back from 16 down to make the Bulls sweat in the endgame — even with Jakob Poeltl exiting early.