When the Toronto Raptors drafted Gradey Dick back in 2023, they were certainly looking for someone that could add more mojo from beyond the arc. It made a lot of sense. During the season prior to Dick's selection, the Raptors were one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league. They ranked near the bottom in both three-point percentage and three-pointers made per game. One could also factor in how Darko Rajakovic's appointment as head coach brought in a more fast-paced, ball-movement-centered offense. It's the kind of system that's perfect for a player like Dick, whose game involves a lot of quick hits from beyond the arc.

However, Dick was mostly a bench piece last season. This isn't to imply that the role was bad. After all, plenty of rookies barely even see the floor each year. Regardless, there were nights when the Kansas product already showed starting five-esque potential, like those instances where he would sink at least four threes and still finish at around 40% in terms of three-point efficiency. Add in the fact that he played behind Gary Trent Jr. — the Raptors' 3-and-D specialist at the time. He couldn't be inserted into the other wing spot either, because that belonged, and still belongs to RJ Barrett, who has grown into his role as one of the team's focal points on offense.

When Trent Jr. decided to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason, there were already grumblings of Dick's potential promotion to the first five. The noise became louder during the preseason, when he had a couple of notable performances, particularly against the Boston Celtics. The ex-Jayhawk shot five threes against Boston on October 13, finishing with 18 points despite the loss. He followed that up with his best preseason outing of 27 points as he led the Raptors to a revenge win over the green team.

Has it all translated to the ongoing regular season? So far, yes.

Gradey Dick continues to be a bright spot for the Raptors

Toronto's campaign has been going far from well. They're currently 4-12, sitting in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. Scottie Barnes' absence plays a big part in this; The Raptors star missed 11 games due to an orbital injury sustained last month. On top of that, Toronto's struggling defense is an area that needs to be fixed. Maybe the team's new “lockdown king” crown (via Sports Illustrated's Aaron Rose) might ease the bleeding, but right now, they still hold the seventh-worst defensive rating in the entire league.

On the bright side, forward strides are seen among several players, and Gradey Dick makes a case for having the biggest leap among everyone on the roster. Just compare his present numbers to last season's. In 2023, he finished with an average of 8.5 points on 7.4 field goal attempts per game. This season, his shot attempts have practically doubled (14.4 att/g), resulting in a current tally of 18.1 points per game. That's the third-highest scoring average in the team, and the only players who put up more points are Barrett and Barnes.

Looking closely at Dick's game, it's clear that he's more than just a catch-and-shoot specialist. The 6-foot-6 wing can also create, as seen in how has a knack for mid-range pull-ups off the dribble. He's not afraid to attack the basket as well. At times, when the defense gets too close, Dick is fluid enough to drive past defenders and go all the way. While he isn't the highest leaper, Dick still has a good amount of athleticism to finish at the rim, whether on a half-court set or in transition. Having a 6'9 wingspan helps a lot too.

Last year, a number of fans labeled Dick a “draft steal” when he slipped to the 13th selection for the Raptors. With how the 21-year-old is playing, it seems like they were right after all. Toronto has a developing gem who is no doubt a major building block for the team moving forward.