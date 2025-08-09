The New York Giants are starting the journey of another football season. New York starts their preseason slate on Saturday afternoon, in a game against the Buffalo Bills. Giants defensive star rookie Abdul Carter is clearly hyped for that game, as he posted a quick tw0-word message on Friday night to social media.

“One sleep,” Carter said on X, formerly Twitter.

Carter has impressed his defensive coaches in the last few months, and not just because of his passion.

“The talent shows up out there on the field,” defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said, per the New York Post. “I think he’s a very instinctive player — finds ways to get to the football.

“He’s got a natural feel to dip, to lean, to bend. It’s just a matter of making sure, as a coaching staff, we do a good job not overloading him.”

Carter is as excited as anyone for this upcoming Giants football season. The Giants have struggled in recent years, but the team has some new faces and a lot of hopes for the 2025 season.

The Giants finished the 2024 season with a 3-14 record. Carter was selected third overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Who will be the Giants starting quarterback this season?

Carter is one of the many new faces on New York's team. There are several others, including the two men who are vying to be the team's starting quarterback. They are rookie Jaxson Dart, and veteran Russell Wilson.

Dart has had some ups and downs at training camp. He threw an interception on his first pass, but seemed to find his poise as practices continued. He was selected in the first round of this year's draft, after last playing in college at Ole Miss.

Wilson also had some struggles at training camp, including miscommunication with his wideouts at times. He signed a free-agent deal with the Giants this offseason, after playing last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Giants defense is also seeking improvement this coming season. Carter was a highly-coveted player in this year's draft, and New York made him a top priority. He posted 68 tackles during the 2024 season, playing for Penn State.

Carter has put together some strong performances at team training camp.

“No, I’m putting it all on film,” Carter said. “I’m going out there, I’m playing, I’m doing what I do best.”

There's pressure on this team to win. Head coach Brian Daboll has disappointed for the franchise, and enters the 2025 season on the hot seat. He has won just nine total games in the last two seasons.

The Giants and Bills play at 1:00 ET on Saturday.