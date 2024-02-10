The Canada native has one wish after coming home.

The Toronto Raptors were one of the most active teams at the NBA Trade Deadline. Even before the trade deadline, the Raptors got the trade season off to a bang when they shipped OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks and Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. One of the moves the Raptors made at the deadline was to acquire Canada native Kelly Olynyk from the the Utah Jazz. During his introductory media availability, Olynyk was ecstatic to be a Raptor and let it be known via Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports that he wants to finish his career as a Raptor.

Kelly Olynyk: “I would love to be here for the rest of my career if that plays out.” — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 9, 2024

Kelly Olynyk grew up a Raptors fan and both his parents worked for the organization with his mom as a scorekeeper and his dad on one of the team's coaching staffs. The former No. 13 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Olynyk began his NBA career with the Boston Celtics were he played for four seasons.

Olynyk signed as a free agent with the Miami Heat during the 2017 offseason and he played for the team for three and a half seasons, helping them to the 2020 NBA Finals. He's also played for the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets and most recently the Utah Jazz.

This season, Olynyk suited up in 50 games, including eight starts for the Jazz. He had been averaging 8.1 points per game, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists with splits of 56.2 percent shooting from the field, 42.9 percent shootings from the 3-point line and 84.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.