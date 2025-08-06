The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success over the years, but it resulted in them getting running back Ashton Jeanty from Boise State in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. NFL teams go through many highs and lows during the course of a season. How you finish results in how you prepare for the following season, and the Raiders were in the perfect position to draft Jeanty.

There is no denying that Jeanty is one of the best running backs to come out of college in a long time. He has the effect that Trent Richardson, Leonard Fournette, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, and Bijan Robinson had. All of those running backs were drafted in the top six picks of the first round. Just as those five players did, Jeanty will be on a team that desperately needs him to be a star. The Raiders are in need of a superstar to help get them back in the postseason, not only for the short term, but for the long term as well.

According to Jordan Schultz, Jeanty is still turning heads at training camp, despite his through-the-roof expectations.

“This shouldn’t come as a surprise, but I’ve consistently heard Ashton Jeanty has been turning heads in a major way since the moment he stepped on the field in Vegas. The pre-draft buzz around his elite contact balance, explosiveness and natural feel as a runner wasn’t just hype.”

Article Continues Below

“The Raiders are already seeing it all come to life. Truly a special player.”

Fans will get their first look at Ashton Jeanty in a Raiders uniform tomorrow as Las Vegas travels to Seattle to take on the Seahawks for the first preseason game of 2025. Funny enough, the Raiders will begin with the starters against the Seahawks. Former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith will begin their Raiders tenure in Seattle.

How fitting.