Published November 24, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Toronto Raptors are hosting the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night, and they’re not being too nice to the visitors. In fact, Raptors forward OG Anunoby just served Kevin Durant a facial, putting the future Hall of Famer on a poster with this fastbreak dunk with less than a minute remaining in the first half.

OG Anunoby put KD on a POSTER 😱 pic.twitter.com/rrDazeSJkP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 24, 2022

Any dunk from the Raptors will draw cheers from those in attendance at the Scotiabank Arena, but dunking on a player like Durant definitely will always draw the loudest reactions not only in the stadium but in Twitter.

Anunoby entered halftime with 13 points on 6-for-12 shooting from the field. The Raptors are going to need more from him if they are to overcome Durant and the Nets, who are looking to rebound right away following a loss on the road Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors also entered this contest coming off a 124-122 overtime loss to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on the road last Saturday. That was a gut-wrenching defeat for the Raptors given the way it ended.

With a number of injured players for the Raptors at the moment, Anunoby is pressed to step up on both ends of the floor, and it’s great for Toronto to see him responding to the challenge. Over the last five games prior to the meeting with the Nets, Anunoby averaged 23.4 points on 47.8 percent shooting from the floor, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steals.

After taking on the Nets, the Raptors will welcome Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in town this coming Saturday. Let’s see if Anunoby has at least one poster reserved for Doncic.