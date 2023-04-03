A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

There is nothing much to worry about regarding the injury of Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby, who left Sunday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets on the road after rolling his ankle, as reported by Eric Koreen of The Athletic.

“O.G. Anunoby is heading to the back after rolling his ankle. He’s been great today. Sucks.”

That being said, the injury doesn’t seem to be anything serious, with Raptors head coach Nick Nurse fears of a serious injury to OG Anunoby after the game.

Nick Nurse says it's a "mild, mild sprain" for O.G. Anunoby, per Alex McKechnie. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) April 2, 2023

OG Anunoby played an integral role in the 128-108 blowout win over the hapless Hornets, as he scored 23 points on 9-for-13 shooting from the field to go along with seven rebounds and an assist. He made Charlotte’s defense pay with a 5-for-6 shooting performance from behind the arc. The lopsided nature of the contest also probably was another reason why the Raptors kept him out the rest of the way.

In any case, the Raptors need OG Anunoby to get as healthy as soon as possible, with the 2023 NBA Playoffs just around the corner. Toronto has already clinched a berth in the Play-in Tournament but would need something next to a miracle to somehow find its way to the top six in the Eastern Conference standings.

If OG Anunoby would need time to rest up, Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam will be left with heavier loads to carry.

The Raptors will take a rest Monday before playing the Hornets again Tuesday, still in Charlotte. After that, Toronto faces the Boston Celtics twice at TD Garden before the Raptors’ regular-season finale at home versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Apr. 9.