The Toronto Raptors are playoff bound.

Well, kind of.

After defeating the Charlotte Hornets on Apr. 2, the Raptors have clinched a postseason berth at 39-39. They’ll finish the regular season with no worse than a 10th seed, meaning that they’ll make the play-in tournament and still have an opportunity to be in the NBA Playoffs.

However, should the Brooklyn Nets defeat the Utah Jazz on Apr. 2, the Raptors will be locked into the play-in tournament and have to go through two single-elimination rounds to reach the NBA Playoffs.

Another interesting scenario for Toronto moving forward will see the Atlanta Hawks defeating the Dallas Mavericks on Apr. 2. If this should occur, the Hawks would be in a tie with Raptors in the standings. After today, both teams will have four games remaining on their regular season schedule, underscoring what’s a tight playoff race.

As it stands now, the Raptors would face the seventh-seeded Miami Heat in the playoffs. A matchup that would see former franchise cornerstone Kyle Lowry facing off against the team he left in 2021.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That matchup may not bode to well for the Heat though.

The Raptors are highly regarded for the defensive potential. Though Miami is as well, Toronto has more offensive weapons spread across their roster. To that point, in four matchups against the Heat this season, the Raptors are 3-1.

Suffice it to say that it would be a matchup that Toronto isn’t afraid of. It may even be one that they invite.

Frankly, not every scenario is in their control. Nonetheless, their best hope at maintaining their position is controlling what they can control.

The games that they play in.