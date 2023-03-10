As expected, the NBA has come down hard on Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet who unleashed a vicious tirade pointed at the referees after his team’s Wednesday night loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Tinseltown.

Fred VanVleet’s pocket will be lighter by $30,000, with the NBA making an official statement about the fine.

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been fined $30,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

VanVleet made his comments to the media following the Raptors’ 108-100 loss to the LA Clippers on Mar. 8 at Crypto.com Arena.

Fred VanVleet unloaded a lot from his chest during that memorable postgame press conference rant. He must have realized even before he spoke the first word that he was going to get fined for what he was about to say, so he decided to go all out, sprinkling his diatribe with profanities and even dropping the name of the referee that really got under his skin. Taylor was the one who called a technical foul on VanVleet when the guard told a teammate that they have to play through the “bulls–t.”

When it comes to fining players for criticizing officials, the NBA rarely misses.

For Fred VanVleet, he will just have to cough up the money and move on from this. The Raptors are currently in the Play-in Tournament window, as they sit ninth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 32-35 record. Coming up next for them is a date with the Los Angeles Lakers this Friday.