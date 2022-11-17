Published November 17, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Kyle Lowry is playing for his fourth team in his NBA career, but he will always be remembered the most for his time with the Toronto Raptors. He was part of the first and, so far, only Raptors team to bring an NBA championship to Canada. But now that he’s no longer with the Raptors, he’s become some sort of a problem for Toronto, as revealed by head coach Nick Nurse ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Miami Heat.

Via Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel:

“Nick Nurse said Raptors have to disguise some calls because Lowry knows them so well. But said with so many Raptors out, the playbook has changed out of necessity.”

The Raptors do indeed have plenty of injuries to deal with at the moment. While Fred VanVleet is finally healthy and back in active status, Gary Trent Jr., Pascal Siakam, Otto Porter, and Precious Achiuwa will all be unavailable against the Heat because of health issues. Toronto, which is coming off a 115-111 road win over the Detroit Pistons last Monday that snapped a two-game losing skid, should have its hands full later tonight against a Miami squad that is seemingly gaining more steam.

Kyle Lowry and the Heat are on a three-game undefeated streak following a sensational 113-112 victory against the Phoenix Suns to cap off a Miami four-game home stand.

With Lowry returning to his old stomping grounds Wednesday, the Heat are hoping that his familiarity with the enemy’s territory will aid them in sustaining their hot form, as they begin a four-game road trip.