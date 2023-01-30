The Toronto Raptors have undoubtedly been one of the NBA’s most disappointing teams this season. Despite coming into the 2022-23 campaign with playoff expectations, the Raptors currently own a 23-28 record, just the 12th-best in the Eastern Conference. Toronto wouldn’t even qualify for the play-in tournament if the regular season ended today.

Because of all the losses that the Raptors have endured, its players have been featured heavily in trade rumors as of late, namely defensive-minded wing O.G. Anunoby. And in a recent interview, Anunoby provided the following short and blunt response when asked about the validity of rumors that he wants to leave Toronto, per an article from Sportsnet’s Michael Grange:

“No. It is what it is.”

O.G. Anunonby, 25, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Raptors, the very team that drafted him in 2017. He’s averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, a league-leading 2.1 steals, and 0.8 blocks across 45 appearances this season. Anunoby’s defensive versatility and knack for picking up steals have him in contention for the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award. However, it’s unlikely Anunoby will win the award if he remains a Raptor because of the team’s lackluster record.

Even though Anunoby — by all accounts — seems happy in Toronto, it’s hard to believe he’ll remain a Raptor past February’s trade deadline. After all, the Raptors are trending toward mediocrity with the roster they have now, and Anunoby’s 3-and-D skill set means the Raptors will likely have plenty of trade suitors and offers to pick from.