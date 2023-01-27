It’s not quite clear yet what the Toronto Raptors would decide to do with the NBA trade deadline approaching. But with a 22-27 record, the expectation that the Raptors would sell remains. And if that happens, the Raptors may not have a more attainable and enticing trade asset than 3 and D wing OG Anunoby. However, they have remained reluctant to shop him. But the New York Knicks are surely testing the Raptors’ trade mettle.

It’s no secret that the Knicks have reportedly reached out to the Raptors for a potential deal for Anunoby. But more details have come out regarding their purported offer for the 25-year old forward.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks reportedly offered multiple first-rounders for OG Anunoby as they try to further bolster their squad amid their strong, bounce-back 2022-23 campaign.

In a potential trade, the Raptors are reportedly expecting to receive a package comparable to the return the San Antonio Spurs received for Dejounte Murray: three first-round picks and a few pick swaps. It’s truly up for debate whether Anunoby is worth that kind of package, but his skillset allows him to fit seamlessly in any team with hopes of deep playoff contention.

At the very least, the Knicks are clearly on the prowl for an upgrade to their wing corps. This appears to be a strong, if necessary, move; the Knicks appear to have a bit of a logjam at the wing position, making them ripe for some talent consolidation.

Some Knicks fans may find themselves irked that the franchise would decide to pull out all the stops for OG Anunoby and not Donovan Mitchell like they came close to doing in the offseason. However, Anunoby looks like the perfect fit alongside two ball-dominant stars in Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, and he’ll surely endear himself to head coach Tom Thibodeau as well given his defensive acumen.

Nevertheless, Marc Stein reported that he believes that the Raptors would not trade away Anunoby before the February 9 trade deadline. Be that is at may, if the Raptors continue to struggle, it might for the best for them to take a hard reset, trade away their core, and retool around reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.