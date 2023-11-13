The Toronto Raptors could be without two key rotations pieces against the Wizards, as OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. deal with injuries

The Toronto Raptors may be without OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. in tonight's game against the Washinton Wizards.

Both players appear as “questionable” on the Raptors injury report.

Anunoby is dealing with a laceration to a finger on his right hand, while Trent Jr. is suffering from plantar fasciitis in his right foot. While neither injury is considered serious, they may be significant enough to keep both players out of action tonight.

Anunoby, an emerging two-way wing, is averaging 16.4 points, four rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game for the 4-5 Raptors. Trent Jr. is struggling this season, seeing his scoring fall to 10.4 points per game as he shoots 37 percent from the floor. He was also on the receiving end of one Joel Embiid's bigger highlights of the season so far.

While the Wizards aren't lighting the NBA world on fire at 2-7, if the Raptors don't have Anunoby and Trent Jr. in the lineup, they could struggle to find quality shots. The team does have Pascal Siakam and Scotty Barnes as playmakers but after that, the offensive creativity could crater fairly quickly. Dennis Schroeder has slid into the starting point guard role and provided some punch while replacing Fred VanVleet, but he could see a difficult time without Anunoby and Trent Jr. as release valves on the 3-point line.

The Raptors may opt to rest the two players in order to have them healthier for their more difficult games later this week. After hosting the Wizards, they continue their home-stand against the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, before wrapping against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.