Toronto Raptors defensive ace OG Anunoby missed the final nine games before the All-Star break due to a wrist injury. The last time he played was back on January 27th against the defending champion Golden State Warriors — almost a month ago now — when he logged ten minutes of playing time in the 129-117 Raptors loss. But a recent encouraging injury update indicates that Toronto fans likely won’t have to wait much longer for Anunoby to return to the court.

The Raptors expect Anunoby to play in Thursday night’s game against CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account.

Anunoby, 25, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Raptors organization. He’s averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.1 steals, and 0.8 blocks across 45 appearances (all starts).

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The former University of Indiana standout has staked his claim as one of the NBA’s top perimeter defenders this season — his current 2.1 steals average is the highest in the league among all qualified players.

Just a few weeks ago, Anunoby’s future in Toronto was up in the air. Many fans and analysts alike assumed the Raptors would trade him before February’s deadline. Of course, that never happened, and so Anunoby will remain a Raptor for at least a few more months.

It’s unclear at this juncture whether Anunoby will stick with the Raptors for the long haul. However, a late-season playoff push from the Raptors could go a long way toward convincing ownership that he’s worth holding onto.